Love Island fans react to Millie Court's dream man of Anthony Joshua & Joey Essex
7 July 2021, 16:14
Fans have hilariously reacted after new Love Island bombshell Millie Court revealed the two men she would mix to make her perfect guy.
Love Island's new bombshell Millie Court took social media by storm when she revealed what her dream man would be like on Tuesday night's episode.
Shortly after entering the house, the 24-year-old fashion buyer administrator from Essex laid it all on the table, letting the guys know her type.
During the episode, the social media star revealed that she celebrity wise she "likes Anthony Joshua, Joey Essex" then paused while she laughed with the boys.
She continued: "I like the way how Anthony Joshua looks, but I like Joey Essex personality."
Right, I want someone who's funny, that's really important to me, because If you can't make me laugh then like, how you gonna have a relationship if you can't laugh" Court added.
While the guys in the villa laughed at Millie's explanation of her dream man, fans took to Twitter to react to her perfect guy.
Speaking to ITV, Millie said that looks wise, she likes a classic tall, dark and handsome guy. “But people who I’ve been with in the past haven’t been that. I say this but genuinely deep down it’s whether I’ve got a connection with them or not,” she said.
“I’m looking for someone that I can fully vibe with and we have the same energy. I really want someone who can make me laugh and is funny. Someone who matches me and not just because they’re good looking."
"Most boys who are really good looking are boring!”
The 24-year-old star added that out of the Love Island boys, Liam is the type of guy she’d usually go for, because she loves how tall he is.
She said Toby has a “cute personality” and Brad has “stunning blue eyes and an amazing body and a banging tan!” Her celebrity crush is Anthony Joshua.
See fans reactions to Millie describing her perfect man.
The boys rn cuz they don’t look like Anthony Joshua #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/AvQ7pJzzVO— Georgia🤍 (@jorja__) July 6, 2021
Anthony Joshua and Joey Essex? What in the hell? #loveIsland pic.twitter.com/Qs6v8QDYd0— dey call me buuuurrrnaa (@mctothehammer) July 6, 2021
The silence after she said her type was Anthony Joshua #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/q4eiLEzLnx— Dionne Grant (@DionneGrant) July 6, 2021
They all took a sharp intake of breath when she said Anthony Joshua 😭 #LoveIsland— black girls book club is all GROWN up (@bg_bookclub) July 6, 2021
Anthony Joshua to Joey Essex huh #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/qs6sKQmStV— #ENDSARS Funmini (career coach) (@AFunmini) July 6, 2021