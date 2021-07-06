Love Island's Lucinda Strafford: Instagram, age, TikTok, brand and more
6 July 2021, 11:58
Here's everything you need know about Love Island new girl Lucinda Strafford.
New girl Lucinda Strafford has entered the Love Island Villa.
Here's everything you need to know about the bombshell.
How old is Love Island's Lucinda Strafford?
The latest addition to the villa is 21.
Where is Love Island's Lucinda Strafford from?
The 21 year old beauty comes from Brighton.
What is Love Island's Lucinda Strafford's Instagram?
Fans can follow the star on Instagram: @lucindastrafford joining her gang of over 65k followers.
What is Love Island's Lucinda Strafford's TikTok?
As well as a large Instagram following the 21 year old also boasts a TikTok following of over 70k.
The islander posts a variety of videos, ranging from comedy skits, outfit videos and even TikTok's with her mum - which appear to be a fan favourite.
Is Love Island's Lucinda Strafford rich?
Fans have noticed that Lucinda appears to be from a wealthy family.
Her Instagram shows that her dad owns a luxury car dealership named 'Stafford Self Drive'.
The star is also often pictured with luxury cars such as a G-Wagon and a Lamborghini.
Stafford is also pictured in a variety of abroad locations such as the Balearic Islands and the Maldives.
What is Love Island's Lucinda Strafford's brand?
The bombshell also owns her own successful brand 'The Luxe Range', which has a following of over 20k on Instagram.
The brand sells clothes, which the star is often seen modelling and also focuses on women's empowerment - posting motivational quotes.
Fans can watch Love Island at 9pm on ITV2.