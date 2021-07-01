Chuggs Wallis: Love Island's 2021 contestant real name, net worth, business & Instagram revealed

1 July 2021, 17:58

Chuggs Wallis
Chuggs Wallis. Picture: Instagram

Here's everything you need to know about the latest love island star Chuggs Wallis.

Chuggs Wallis is the villas latest addition, being one of two "bombshells" added in to the mix.

Who is Chloe Burrows? Love Island 2021 contestant's age & Instagram revealed

Here's everything you need to know about the newest islander.

  1. What is Chuggs Wallis' real name and how old is he?

    Chuggs Wallis real name is 'Oliver George Wallis' and the 23 year old is said to live in Surrey.

    Win a holiday for four
    Win a holiday for four. Picture: capital xtra

  2. What does 'Chuggs' mean?

    Chuggs' nickname has caused some comments, especially when its meaning was rumoured.

    Fans believe the stars name is a mix of the two words 'cuddles' and 'hugs'.

  3. Is Chuggs Wallis rich?

    It has been rumoured that Wallis comes from a wealthy background and is rich, despite being in the running for the £50k prize.

    It was reported that his parents own a £1.2m property and sent Chuggs to private school.

    The stars Instagram has him pictured in a range of glamorous locations worldwide, such as Dubai and Barbados.

  4. What is Chuggs Wallis' business?

    As well as his seemingly wealthy parents, Chuggs also has a business of his own - named 'booby buckets', a "premium British" bucket hat business.

    It's reported that the islander runs the business from his parents home.

Chuggs can be found on Instagram at: @chuggswallis and his business page at: @booby_buckets.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Brent Faiyaz feat. Drake 'Wasting Time' lyrics meaning explained

Brent Faiyaz feat. Drake 'Wasting Time' lyrics meaning explained
Jada asked Tupac not to 'beat up Will Smith'

Jada Pinkett-Smith 'told Tupac not to beat up Will Smith' when they started dating
Iggy says she was witness to Britney's alleged abuse

Iggy Azalea says she 'personally witnessed' Britney Spears' dad's abuse as he made her sign NDA

Iggy Azalea

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's relationship timeline.

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's relationship timeline

Trending

Why did Bill Cosby get released? What has he said about his conviction being overturned?

Why did Bill Cosby get released? What has he said about his conviction being overturned?
Who is Biz Markie?

Who is Biz Markie? Did he pass away?

Willow Smith shares how she was impacted by her mother receiving death threats

Willow Smith reveals she "internalised" her mother Jada Pinkett-Smith's trauma over racist abuse
Bobby Brown VS Keith Sweat 'Verzuz' battle: Air date, times & more

Bobby Brown VS Keith Sweat 'Verzuz' battle: Air date, times, where to watch & more
Black Panther 2 'Wakanda Forever' has begun production

Black Panther 2 'Wakanda Forever': Release date, cast, trailer, plot and more