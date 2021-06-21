Who is Chloe Burrows? Love Island 2021 contestant's age & Instagram revealed

Who is Chloe Burrows? Love Island 2021 contestant's age & Instagram revealed. Picture: ITV

Here's everything you need to know about marketing executive and Love Island 2021 hopeful Chloe Burrows.

Love Island is returning for 2021 with brand new batch of singletons looking for love, including marketing executive Chloe Burrows.

She says her friends and family would describe her as funny, adding, "I’m always the funny one in a situation. I always try and make everyone laugh. Outgoing, I’m quite bubbly and always doing something."

Here's everything you need to know about this year's islander.

Chloe is heading into the villa this summer. Picture: ITV

Who is Chloe Burrows and how old is she?

Chloe Burrows is a 25 year old financial services marketing executive from Bicester, who says she's not the best when it comes to unlabelled, on-off dating situations.

"I’ve been in awful ‘situationships’ and stuff so I just thought, why not?!" she says.

What is Chloe Burrows' Instagram?

You can find Chloe on Instagram at @chloe__burrows.

What has Chloe Burrows said about Love Island?

When it comes to her 'type', Chloe likes a fitness fan. "I like a good build. I go to the gym. I want someone who is funny. Really funny and caring and will do nice little things for you," she says.

"And then obviously someone who you can depend on to not ditch you. Because I am quite a big character and quite loud, they would have to be as loud, if not more. I could never be with someone who is quiet. Someone that gives you a bit back."

When is Love Island back on?

Love Island returns on Monday 28th June, 2021 at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub.