How much are the Love Island All Star contestants getting paid to appear on the show?

By Anna Suffolk

How much do islanders on Love Island All Stars get paid? Here's everything you need to know.

Love Island is back on our screens for an All Star edition for the very first time, and fans can't wait to see what is in store for 12 returning islanders.

Hosted by Maya Jama, Love Island All Stars sees returning contestants spend their winter in sunny South Africa at a luxury villa as they attempt to find love for the second time.

The likes of Luis Morrison, Kaz Kamwi, Demi Jones, Anton Danyluk and Chris Taylor will be entering the villa, alongside some mystery bombshells.

Talk has turned to how much they are getting paid to make another appearance, and here's what you need to know about the cast of Love Island All Stars 2024's salaries.

Maya Jama is back to host Love Island. Picture: ITV

How much are contestants getting paid for Love Island All Stars? According to The Sun, returning islanders for Love Island All Stars are being paid £2000 a week to appear. However, an insider has revealed that before the show starting, "Most of the returning stars have already filmed promo videos for Love Island All Stars but haven't signed their contracts. "They are pushing ITV for more cash because they're saying £2,000 a week isn't enough," citing that as most rely on social media partnerships to make a living, their revenue will be down. "The cast are clubbing together to try and put the pressure on but as far as ITV are concerned, the pay deal on the table is good and fair." "Ultimately the stars going back on the show will have a major profile lift from going back into the villa - plus they're basically getting paid to go on holiday," continued the insider. "They want the celebs to be genuine about having a second chance at meeting their soul mate rather than using the chance of going into the villa again as an opportunity to make money." How much do contestants get paid for Love Island? On a normal series of Love Island, contestants are usually paid £375 a week. The money is typically used to cover rent and bills, as the islanders are without work for the period they are in the villa. The winners are given a cash prize of £50,000 to split between them.

Love Island: All Stars is coming to ITV2 and ITVX on January 15th 2024.