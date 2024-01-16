Why has Jake Cornish quit Love Island All Stars?

By Anna Suffolk

Why has Jake Cornish left Love Island All Stars and what has he said about it? Here's all we know.

Love Island All Stars contestant Jake Cornish has reportedly quit the ITV2 dating show after just one day in the villa.

The 27-year-old was chosen by the public to couple up with Liberty Poole, who is his ex-girlfriend from their first time around in 2021.

Now, sources have announced that Jake has walked from the South African villa at the news of his coupling, leaving show producers in chaos.

Jake Cornish has reportedly quit Love Island All Stars. Picture: ITV

Exes Jake and Liberty were coupled up on Love Island All Stars. Picture: ITV

Jake reportedly decided he 'couldn't stay' after being coupled up with Liberty via public vote on Monday night's episode.

An insider told this tabloid: "Jake was really shocked to see Liberty in the villa - they had no idea the other person would be there.

“It was clear from the start they wouldn't get back together, then none of the girls wanted to step forward for him."

Love Island All Stars began on January 15. Picture: ITV

“Jake had a nice three days in the villa and had a very emotional chat to Maya Jama," added the source, "Jake couldn't stay in the villa so he quit the show - it's not his time and it's not the right time to find love."

Jake and Liberty met during series 7 of Love Island and enjoyed a whirlwind romance before their journey came to an end just days before the final when Liberty called things off.

Love Island continues tonight on ITV1, ITV2 and ITVX.