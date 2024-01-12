Love Island’s Toby Aromolaran shares the advice best friend Tyrique Hyde gave him ahead of All Stars series

12 January 2024, 09:19

Love Island’s Toby tries to do a dive. Toby fails

By Anna Suffolk

Ahead of Toby Aromolaran's appearance in Love Island All Stars, he revealed the advice best friend and former contestant Tyrique Hyde gave him!

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island's Toby Aromolaran has revealed the piece of advice best friend Tyrique Hyde has given him ahead of the All Stars series, set to launch on Monday 15 January on ITV2.

Toby first shot to fame in the 2021 series of Love Island, which saw the footballer reach the final and place second with then-girlfriend Chloe Burrows.

The pair split over a year later, and Toby has shared how he 'needs to find a girl' in order to stop 'third-wheeling' best friend and fellow Love Island contestant Tyrique Hyde and his girlfriend Ella Thomas.

Toby was on the 2021 series.
Toby was on the 2021 series of Love Island. . Picture: ITV

Speaking exclusively to Capital XTRA and other outlets, the 24-year-old revealed that he and best friend Tyrique Hyde “can’t give [each other] advice, no chance!”

"We always said to each other - we can’t give each other advice," Toby continued.

"It’s our own journeys, and what will be will be, and we have what it takes to find someone," said the Hashtag United player.

Tyrique Hyde found love with Ella Thomas.
Tyrique Hyde found love with Ella Thomas. Picture: Getty

Toby Aromolaran and Tyrique Hyde have been friends since childhood, and were in the same class in school!

Tyrique found love in the summer 2023 series of Love Island, and has been with Ella Thomas since last summer, after placing 3rd, behind winners Jess and Sammy, and runner-ups Whitney and Lochan.

"I feel like [Tyrique] is the reason I have to come back on, my best friend has a girlfriend, I’m not third wheeling no more!"

Toby Aromolaran came second on his season of Love Island with then-girlfriend Chloe Burrows.
Toby Aromolaran came second on his season of Love Island with then-girlfriend Chloe Burrows. Picture: Alamy

Already planning his antics outside the Love Island villa, Toby revealed he plans to have double dates with Tyrique and Ella.

"It’s been a long lonely time, so I'm trying to find a girlfriend, double dates will always be on the cards!" revealed Toby for his post-villa plans.

Love Island: All Stars launches on Monday 15th January at 9pm on ITV1, ITV2, ITVX & STV

