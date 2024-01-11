Which bombshells are going into Love Island All Stars? All the fan theories

By Anna Suffolk

Who are the bombshells coming into the Love Island All Stars villa? Here are all the rumoured and confirmed contestants.

Love Island All Stars is fast approaching, which will see 12 sexy singletons return to the villa for a second shot of love.

Hosted by Maya Jama, the ITV2 dating show is doing it's first ever All Stars season, which will see the likes of Georgia Harrison, Chris Taylor, Liberty Poole and more all star contestants head to South Africa for five weeks in the sunshine.

Of course the series promises the most iconic bombshells returning to really stir up things in the villa, and here are all the rumoured and confirmed Love Island bombshells.

Love Island All Stars is set to be a drama-filled season. Picture: ITv

Who are the bombshells going into Love Island All Stars? There are no confirmed bombshells yet that are set to enter the Love Island villa, however this has not stopped fans from speculating over whether or not their faves might be set to make waves. An insider told The Mirror that: "There is a big pool of stars to choose from. They come out here for 10 days at a time and we’ll drop them depending on how things are going in the villa." "We let them know they might not make it to the show. Some of the contestants would only be a bombshell." Love Island is back in South Africa. Picture: ITV Ovie Soko Ovie Soko is rumoured to make an appearance on All Stars. Picture: Getty Fan fave Ovie Soko is rumoured to be making an appearance on Love Island All Stars, and he has even commented on the rumours he is set to appear. After one fan wrote replied to a picture posted by the basketball star saying 'The way he's about to be the main character of Love Island All Stars'. Ovie replied simply: 'I'm 32 years old.' However, this has not stopped fans from hoping he will make an appearance as a bombshell! Megan Barton-Hanson Megan Barton Hanson made a brief appearance in Love Island Games. Picture: Getty Ultimate bombshell Megan Barton-Hanson has teased an All Stars appearance after she briefly made an appearance in last year's Love Island Games. 29-year-old Megan confessed in an Instagram Q&A about the Love Island All Stars lineup, and teased she had a crush on islander Georgia Harrison. A fan asked: "Will you be making an appearance on the show?" She slyly implied she just might be as she wrote back: "You'll have to wait and see," with a shushing emoji. Kem Cetinay Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023 - Sunday Arrivals. Picture: Getty Sister station Capital spoke to Love Island host Maya Jama, and asked whether Capital presenter and Love Island 2017 winner Kem Cetinay was set to appear as a bombshell. They asked: “We were chatting to [Kem] about something and he said, ‘I can’t do January I’m away in Jan.’ And we were like, ‘Are you?! Where are you going?’ He’s not going to be popping up is he?.” Maya replied: “I don’t know, is Kem single?” To which Roman Kemp confirmed: “He is single!” Danica Taylor Danica is rumoured to appear on the ITV2 show. Picture: Getty Bombshell on 2022 series Danica Taylor is also rumoured to be making an appearance on Love Island All Stars. A source revealed to The Mirror that as well as Winter 2023 contestant Liv Hawkins, Danica "may not actually make it into the villa but they're part of the pool of former stars on standby - and if their previous Love Island appearances are anything to go by, they'll both be at the front of the queue if fireworks are required."

Love Island: All Stars is coming to ITV2 and ITVX on January 15th 2024.