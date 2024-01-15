All Of Maya Jama’s Love Island All Stars Outfits & Where They're From
15 January 2024, 16:57
Where does Love Island host Maya Jama get her outfits from? Here's the brand, price and more cost-effective dupes for you!
Listen to this article
It's safe to say Love Island host Maya Jama turns heads every time she steps inside the villa, and the current All Stars season is so exception with her jaw-dropping outfits!
The 29-year-old is no stranger to pulling a look or two, and has been stunning fans with a range of dresses and two pieces, proving she is a force to be reckoned with.
- Maya Jama and Stormzy: How long they’ve been together & when they met
- Love Island All Stars: Why is there no Casa Amor this year?
- Which bombshells are going into Love Island All Stars? All the fan theories
From the beginning episode featuring Maya in a dazzling white number, to that plunging red dress in promotional material, here is a comprehensive guide to where you can find Maya Jama's Love Island outfits and some cheaper dupes...
-
Maya Jama's White promo dress look
Starting off the series of Love Island strong, Maya wears a beautiful white Jacquemus dress with appliquéd details.
The frill mini dress retails for around £800, and Maya wore her long hair slick and straight parted to the side.
Dupe: search 'white frill shoulder mini dress'