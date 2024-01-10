Love Island All Stars: Why is there no Casa Amor this year?
10 January 2024, 15:43 | Updated: 10 January 2024, 16:30
Capital XTRA Christmas with Ella Thomas & Omah Howard 👀🎄
Why is there no Casa Amor for this year's Love Island All Stars? Here's the reason why it has been scrapped.
Listen to this article
Love Island All Stars is set to hit our screens very soon, but there will be one noticable change about the format for the hit ITV2 reality dating show.
Fan fave Love Island twist 'Casa Amor' sees the group of islanders split up into two seperate villas, where bombshells try to tempt the contestants and see if they have stronger connections with the new girls and boys.
- Why Love Island Aftersun has been ‘scrapped’ for All Star series
- Love Island All Stars line-up: The confirmed contestants & which seasons they were in
- Love Island 'set to scrap’ big show rule for All Star series
Reports have circulated that Casa Amor has been scrapped for the All Stars season, and here's the reason behind the change to Love Island.
-
Why is there no Casa Amor in Love Island All Stars?
For the All Star season of Love Island, Casa Amor has reportedly been scrapped in favour of some new twists to the villa.
Mike Spencer, Executive Producer of the show, told The Mirror: “We have got to be reactive. These islanders have done it all before so we have to be one step ahead of them.
"This give us the chance to shake it up and bring new islanders into the mix in new ways.”
Spencer also went on to reveal the twists and turns coming up in the upcoming series, adding: “We have four hidden single beds in the lounge, so make of that what you will."
Contestants in Love Island All Stars include Georgia Harrison, Chris Taylor, Luis Morrison and Liberty Poole.
As well as Casa Amor being scrapped, so is sister show Love Island: Aftersun, in favour of live interviews outside the villa with host Maya Jama.