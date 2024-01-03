Love Island All Stars line-up: The confirmed & rumoured contestants

Ella Thomas on Love Island, boyfriend Tyrique Hyde, meeting Digga D & more 💫

By Anna Suffolk

Who is in the cast for Love Island All Stars? Which Islanders will be returning? Here's all we know.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Love Island is back for it's first ever all-stars version this month, which will see past islanders fly out to the South African sunshine for a second chance to find love.

Maya Jama is back as host of the ITV2 series, which will air in January, and fans can't wait to see who is returning to the Love Island villa.

The All Stars version comes after the success of returning bombshells, starting with Adam Collard in series eight and Kady McDermott in the most recent season, series 10.

Maya Jama is back to host Love Island All Stars. Picture: ITV

Who is returning as a Love Island All Stars contestant? The line-up for Love Island: All Stars has not been announced officially, but this has not stopped rumours from swirling around who might be embarking on a second journey of love. The Sun on Sunday revealed that Georgia Harrison, star of Love Island 2017, has signed up to the All Stars version of the ITV show. A TV source said: “Georgia has become a role model to young people and showed immense courage during her ordeal with her heroic political campaigning. Georgia Harrison has reportedly been signed by Love Island bosses. Picture: Getty “She is an amazing signing for the new show and producers are really pleased and excited she has decided to do it.” Georgia stayed in the spotlight after she helped change the law following a horrific case of revenge porn from ex Stephen Bear. Other rumoured contestants include Love Island heartthrob Ovie Soko, model Arabella Chi, and Catherine Agbaje. Ovie Soko is rumoured to return. Picture: ITV When does Love Island All Stars start? The start date for Love Island All Stars has confirmed to be on Monday, January 15 at 9pm. The cast has been confirmed, after Love Island Winter 2023 contestant Zara Deniz revealed she was cut at the last minute to appear in the cast. Zara revealed that: "Of course it would have been nice to have been given a chance to go back into the villa" and revealed she was open to appearing. It’s almost time to get those winter coats off! 👀 The countdown to Love Island: All Stars is on 🏝️❤️ #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/R58zUKsLN0 — ITV (@ITV) January 3, 2024 Olivia and Zara have tense talk on Love Island The synopsis for Love Island All Stars reads: "Legendary Islanders from former series will each attempt to find love once again as they crack on in a bid to couple up and avoid being dumped from the Island. Relationships will be put to the test as bombshells enter and heads turn leaving some lovestruck hopefuls heartbroken in the ultimate quest for love. As the couples explore their connections and attempt to win the hearts of each other and the nation, only one pair will be crowned the winners of Love Island: All Stars 2024."

Love Island: All Stars is coming to ITV2 and ITVX on January 15th 2024.