Why Love Island Aftersun has been ‘scrapped’ for All Star series

By Anna Suffolk

Love Island All Stars won't have it's spin-off show Aftersun, and here's why.

An All Stars season of hit ITV2 reality show Love Island is coming to our screens this January, where we will see returning islanders hoping for their second chance of love in the South African sunshine.

Fans of the reality series, which is hosted by Maya Jama, used to be able to get a behind the scenes look of Love Island, hot gossip and exclusive interviews on its spin-off show Aftersun, however it has been axed for the All Stars season.

So, why has Love Island Aftersun been scrapped for its All Stars season? Here's everything you need to know.

Love Island has scrapped its spin-off show, Aftersun. . Picture: ITV

Why has Love Island Aftersun been axed? According to insiders who revealed to The Sun, Aftersun has been scrapped in favour of dumped islanders immediately being interviewed by host Maya Jama outside the villa. "It means Maya will have even more screentime which will thrill viewers who can't get enough of her. This isn't the end of Aftersun though, it will absolutely be back. "The difference with All Stars, however, is that it's almost like a completely new show, so producers wanted that to be reflected in how the exit interview." Love Island Aftersun used to air every Sunday after the episode. . Picture: ITV2 An ITV insider told The Mirror that depsite Aftersun not returning for the All Stars series, it has not gone forever. "Aftersun is not happening in its traditional form as Love Island: All Stars is a separate series to Love Island. Instead interviews will take place outside the Villa so it looks and feels different to the regular show." Maya Jama is back to host Love Island All Stars. Picture: ITV When does Love Island All Stars start? The start date for Love Island All Stars has confirmed to be on Monday, January 15 at 9pm. The cast has been confirmed, however has not been released publicly, so we can only speculate who will be entering the villa. The All Stars version comes after the success of returning bombshells, starting with Adam Collard in series eight and Kady McDermott in the most recent season, series 10.

Love Island: All Stars is coming to ITV2 and ITVX on January 15th 2024.