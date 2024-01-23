Love Island’s Tyler Cruickshank and Kaz Kamwi: When and why did they split?

Love Island: Kaz and Tyler become exclusive

By Anna Suffolk

When did Tyler and Kaz from Love Island split and why did they break up? Here's everything you need to know.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Following *that* shocking bombshell appearance from none other than Kaz Kamwi's ex Tyler Cruickshank into the Love Island All Stars villa, it is safe to say this season is spinning the block.

Tyler walked in to the Love Island villa as a bombshell on Monday night's episode, and stole Kaz Kamwi from her couple with Luis Morrison, dumping him from the South African sunshine.

Talk has turned to Kaz and Tyler's relationship from their initial series of Love Island in Summer 2021, so why and when did they originally split?

Tyler and Kaz reached the final in 2021. . Picture: ITV