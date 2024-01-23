Love Island’s Tyler Cruickshank and Kaz Kamwi: When and why did they split?
23 January 2024, 12:55
Love Island: Kaz and Tyler become exclusive
When did Tyler and Kaz from Love Island split and why did they break up? Here's everything you need to know.
Listen to this article
Following *that* shocking bombshell appearance from none other than Kaz Kamwi's ex Tyler Cruickshank into the Love Island All Stars villa, it is safe to say this season is spinning the block.
Tyler walked in to the Love Island villa as a bombshell on Monday night's episode, and stole Kaz Kamwi from her couple with Luis Morrison, dumping him from the South African sunshine.
- Who left Love Island All Stars? All The Dumped Islanders so far
- Love Island All Stars line-up including bombshells & which seasons they were in
- All Of Maya Jama’s Love Island All Stars Outfits & Where They're From
Talk has turned to Kaz and Tyler's relationship from their initial series of Love Island in Summer 2021, so why and when did they originally split?
-
What happened between Kaz and Tyler on Love Island?
Kaz and Tyler met on series 7 of Love Island in Summer 2021.
Tyler was a bombshell, whereas Kaz was in the original lineup of contestants, and the relationship was in a good place before Casa Amor.
Tyler brought back another girl, Clarisse, back to the main villa after Kaz was sent a postcard of the two kissing.
However, the relationship got back on track at the pair reached the final together, losing out to Millie and Liam as winners.
In August 2021, the couple walked out of the villa as boyfriend and girlfriend and continued their relationship once back in the UK.
The pair split a few months later, and have reportedly not spoken since Tyler's shock appearance back in the Love Island villa.
-
When did Kaz and Tyler split up?
After starting their relationship on the summer series of Love Island in 2021, the pair called in quits in December 2021.
They cited the reason for their split was the"adjustment to being in the public eye".
In a joint statement at the time, they said: “We are extremely sad to announce that we have decided to end our romantic relationship.
“We have had a fantastic journey and we will always have a special bond between us.“We will continue to be very much in one another’s lives and support each other in every way.
-
Why did Kaz and Tyler split up?
Already citing reasons for their split as finding it difficult to be a couple in the public eye, the pair went on to say more in a joint statement at the time.
“We are so grateful that we have shared this Love Island experience with each other, and we will continue to support each other’s careers.”
They added: “Life since the villa has been amazing, but it’s taking time to adjust to a normal in the public eye. This part of the journey hasn’t been easy for us but we're learning.
However, just a few months after their split, Kaz broke her silence, and hinted that the pair had 'faked' parts of their relationship.
"I was very naive and that's okay, that's fine." she said in a YouTube video at the time.
"I was never faking it, I was never acting up online for it, I was very myself and I was how I would be in any other relationship and I gave my 100 per cent. "And yeah, I don't think I was fully appreciated but that's just life and sometimes that happens and that's okay."