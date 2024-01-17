Who left Love Island All Stars? All The Dumped Islanders so far

17 January 2024, 20:00

Liberty set to re-enter the Love Island Villa

By Anna Suffolk

Who left Love Island All Stars? Has an islander quit the show?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island is back on our screens with it's first All Stars season, which sees returning contestants ready for another chance at finding love in the villa.

Hosted by Maya Jama, the series sees contestants couple up and see where their compatibilities lie until they are voted off by each other or the general public.

So, who has left Love Island All Stars and has anyone quit the show? Here's all we know.

Love Island All Stars is set to be a drama-filled season.
The cast of Love Island All Stars. Picture: ITv

  1. Jake Cornish

    Jake Cornish has quit the Love Island villa after just three days, citing the reason as not feeling compatible with any islanders.

    Gathering the islanders round the firepit, the 27-year-old said: "I was here to find love and there is no one here I have that connection with.

    "I just want to let you all know I am going tonight.”

    Jake Cornish was the first contestant to leave Love Island All Stars.
    Jake Cornish was the first contestant to leave Love Island All Stars. Picture: ITV

    Jake reportedly decided he 'couldn't stay' after being coupled up with Liberty via public vote on Monday night's episode.

    An insider told this tabloid: "Jake was really shocked to see Liberty in the villa - they had no idea the other person would be there.

    “It was clear from the start they wouldn't get back together, then none of the girls wanted to step forward for him."

Love Island continues tonight on ITV1, ITV2 and ITVX.

