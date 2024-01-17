Who left Love Island All Stars? All The Dumped Islanders so far
17 January 2024, 20:00
Liberty set to re-enter the Love Island Villa
Who left Love Island All Stars? Has an islander quit the show?
Listen to this article
Love Island is back on our screens with it's first All Stars season, which sees returning contestants ready for another chance at finding love in the villa.
Hosted by Maya Jama, the series sees contestants couple up and see where their compatibilities lie until they are voted off by each other or the general public.
- All Of Maya Jama’s Love Island All Stars Outfits & Where They're From
- Luis Morrison’s baby mothers break silence on Love Island appearance & claim he ‘left ex-girlfriend’ for show
- Why has Jake Cornish quit Love Island All Stars?
So, who has left Love Island All Stars and has anyone quit the show? Here's all we know.
-
Jake Cornish
Jake Cornish has quit the Love Island villa after just three days, citing the reason as not feeling compatible with any islanders.
Gathering the islanders round the firepit, the 27-year-old said: "I was here to find love and there is no one here I have that connection with.
"I just want to let you all know I am going tonight.”
Jake reportedly decided he 'couldn't stay' after being coupled up with Liberty via public vote on Monday night's episode.
An insider told this tabloid: "Jake was really shocked to see Liberty in the villa - they had no idea the other person would be there.
“It was clear from the start they wouldn't get back together, then none of the girls wanted to step forward for him."
Love Island continues tonight on ITV1, ITV2 and ITVX.