Who left Love Island All Stars? All The Dumped Islanders so far

Jake Cornish has quit the Love Island villa after just three days, citing the reason as not feeling compatible with any islanders.

Gathering the islanders round the firepit, the 27-year-old said: "I was here to find love and there is no one here I have that connection with.

"I just want to let you all know I am going tonight.”

Jake Cornish was the first contestant to leave Love Island All Stars. Picture: ITV

Jake reportedly decided he 'couldn't stay' after being coupled up with Liberty via public vote on Monday night's episode.

An insider told this tabloid: "Jake was really shocked to see Liberty in the villa - they had no idea the other person would be there.

“It was clear from the start they wouldn't get back together, then none of the girls wanted to step forward for him."