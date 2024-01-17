Luis Morrison’s baby mothers break silence on Love Island appearance & claim he ‘left ex-girlfriend’ for show

Love Island’s Luis Morrison speaks about his second shot at love

By Anna Suffolk

Love Island's Luis Morrison has been called out by his baby mothers, who allege he has a girlfriend on the outside world.

Love Island's Luis Morrison's baby mothers Cally Jane Beech and Chloe Elizabeth have both spoken out about their ex's appearance on the show.

Morrison is father to two children - Vienna with Beech, and Romeo with Elizabeth, with both women taking to social media to break their silence over the 29-year-old's second shot on Love Island.

Chloe Elizabeth, who has previously blasted Luis for not paying child support, wrote in the comments of a viral TikTok that Morrison allegedly has a current girlfriend outside the villa, despite appearing on the ITV2 show.

Luis first appeared in 2015. Picture: ITV

The viral TikTok video showed both Cally and Chloe's responses to Luis' appearance on Love Island, which Cally shared some lying face emojis, and Chloe shared a video of her watching something with the quote 'I mean'.

However, the most shocking part of the video was a comment left by Chloe Elizabeth underneath the video, which alleges Luis has a 'secret girlfriend' outside of the villa.

"Let's also mention, he's left his girlfriend [outside the villa]" alleged the influencer.

Chloe replied to the viral TikTok with this comment. Picture: TikTok

Luis and Chloe have a son together. Picture: ITV

Chloe also dropped this bombshell: "[Luis] told her to just think of it just like he's in a movie and he'll be back with her," about his Love Island appearance.

Series one star Luis, 29, and Chloe, 24, welcomed their son Romeo in 2021, however Chloe alleges that Luis owes her thousands of pounds in child support, telling this tabloid "he hasn't given Romeo any money or support for most of his life."

On the show, Luis was given the title of 'biggest game player' by Georgia Steel as she is close friends with Cally Jane Beech.