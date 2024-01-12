Love Island’s Luis Morrison-Derbyshire: His famous ex-girlfriends, children & football career
12 January 2024, 16:25
Who is Luis Morrison-Derbyshire, how many children does he have and who are his ex-girlfriends? Here's everything you need to know about the Love Island contestant.
Love Island is back for it's very first All Stars season, and one of the contestants is OG islander Luis Morrison-Derbyshire, who first appeared way back in 2015.
He will join eleven other previous islanders looking for a second shot at love on the ITV2 dating show, hosted by Maya Jama.
If you need a refresher, or have never watched the first series of Love Island, here's everything you need to know about contestant Luis Morrison.
What is Luis Morrison's age?
Luis was born on 22 July 1994, making him 29 years old, and he will turn 30 later this year.
What series of Love Island did Luis Morrison appear in?
Footballer Luis Morrison appeared in the very first season of Love Island back in 2015.
He and fellow season one contestant Hannah Elizabeth will both appear in the All Stars season of Love Island, nine years after their first appearance.
How many kids does Luis Morrison have?
Luis Morrison has two children - a son and a daughter.
In fact, Luis is the first ever Love Island contestant to welcome a child after the series, as he and Cally had daughter Vienna in 2017.
He also has a son Romeo, who was born in 2021 to former girlfriend Chloe, but split in 2022.
What happened between Luis Morrison and Cally Jane Beech?
Luis Morrison and Cally Jane Beech came 4th place in the first ever series of Love Island
Luis and Cally Jane Beech were the first ever Love Island stars to become parents when they welcomed a baby girl called Vienna Morrison-Beech in May 2017.
However, two years after they met in the Love Island villa in 2018, Cally and Luis announced they'd split for good.
Was Luis Morrison with Chloe Elizabeth?
Luis Morrison was with former girlfriend Chloe Elizabeth between 2020 and 2022, and split just months after welcoming their son Romeo.
Chloe has been vocal across social media about their strained relationship, and allegedly accused Luis of "not making an effort" with their baby, and said his partying was a reason for their split.
Chloe blasted Luis over Taking to Instagram. to vent her anger over him allegedly not paying child support, she asked her followers for help and say she's "owed £300 a month but haven’t been paid since 31st May."