Love Island’s Luis Morrison-Derbyshire: His famous ex-girlfriends, children & football career

Love Island’s Luis Morrison-Derbyshire: His famous ex-girlfriends, children & football career. Picture: ITV

By Anna Suffolk

Who is Luis Morrison-Derbyshire, how many children does he have and who are his ex-girlfriends? Here's everything you need to know about the Love Island contestant.

Love Island is back for it's very first All Stars season, and one of the contestants is OG islander Luis Morrison-Derbyshire, who first appeared way back in 2015.

He will join eleven other previous islanders looking for a second shot at love on the ITV2 dating show, hosted by Maya Jama.

If you need a refresher, or have never watched the first series of Love Island, here's everything you need to know about contestant Luis Morrison.

Luis first appeared in 2015. Picture: ITV