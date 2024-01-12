How to watch Love Island All Stars & what time is it on?
12 January 2024, 14:13
When does Love Island All Stars start and what time is it on to watch?
Love Island is back on our screens *very* soon with it's very first All Stars season, and fans can't wait until host Maya Jama is back on our screens alongside 12 returning contestants.
The likes of Demi Jones, Georgia Harrison, Georgia Steel & Luis Morrison return alongside others from all seasons of the dating show.
So, how can I watch Love Island All Stars and what time is it on? Here's everything you need to know.
How do I watch Love Island All Stars?
The first episode of Love Island All Stars airs on ITV2, ITV and ITVX.
The series will commence on Monday, 15 January, and will air daily besides Saturdays.
The launch episode will air on ITV1, ITV2 and ITVX. Other episodes will then be broadcast on ITV2 and ITVX.
What time is Love Island All Stars on?
Like ordinary series of Love Island, All Stars will also air at 9pm.
Most episodes last for an hour, with some juicy episodes reaching nearly two hours.
Is Love Island All Stars live or pre-recorded?
Unlike the Love Island Games which was prerecorded, Love Island All Stars is live, much like the summer version of the show.
Love Island All Stars is a slightly shorter season than normal series, and will last five weeks instead of the usual eight.