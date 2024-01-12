How to watch Love Island All Stars & what time is it on?

By Anna Suffolk

When does Love Island All Stars start and what time is it on to watch?

Love Island is back on our screens *very* soon with it's very first All Stars season, and fans can't wait until host Maya Jama is back on our screens alongside 12 returning contestants.

The likes of Demi Jones, Georgia Harrison, Georgia Steel & Luis Morrison return alongside others from all seasons of the dating show.

So, how can I watch Love Island All Stars and what time is it on? Here's everything you need to know.

Love Island All Stars is set to be a drama-filled season. Picture: ITv