Who is Toby Aromolaran? Love Island 2021 contestant's age & Instagram revealed

Here's everything you need to know about footballer and Love Island 2021 hopeful Toby Aromolaran.

Love Island is returning for 2021 with some brand new singletons looking for love, including semi-professional footballer Toby Aromolaran.

He says his family an friends would describe him as "optimistic," adding, "I always see the bright side in the worst situations. I’m a fun guy when I go on a night out. Responsible guy as well."

Here's everything you need to know about this year's islander.

Who is Toby Aromolaran and how old is he?

Toby is 22-year-old semi-professional football player from Essex. He's been playing the sport since he was six, and recently joined a team called Hashtag United.

"They’re very social media focused. Everything is on YouTube, Instagram and Twitter. Playing with them has really made me fall in love with the game again," he says.

What is Toby Aromolaran's Instagram?

You can find Toby on Instagram at @tobyaromolaran.

What has Toby Aromolaran said about Love Island?

Football star Toby has never been in a relationship, but is hoping he'll find love in the villa.

"I’ve never been in a relationship. I thought, ‘If Love Island can’t find me a relationship then no one can’" he says.

When is Love Island back on?

Love Island returns on Monday 28th June, 2021 at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub.