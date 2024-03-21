Love Island’s Georgia Steel confirms ‘surprising’ split from Toby Aromolaran after one month together

By Anna Suffolk

This Love Island All Stars couple have split one month after leaving the villa, and have revealed the reason why.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Love Island couple Georgia Steel and Toby Aromolaran have split one month after finishing in fourth place in the ITV reality show.

The All Stars couple have called time on their relationship, with Georgia Steel posting a statement to Instagram calling the split 'surprising' after Toby broke up with her.

The pair, both 25, got together last year on Love Island Games and rekindled things on the All Stars version, however have now broken things off.

Toby and Georgia have split. . Picture: ITV

Taking to Instagram to confirm that Toby had called things off, she wrote: "After seeing the reports regarding my relationship with Toby I feel it's only right for me to be transparent and truthful with you all."

The Love Island star added that it has "taken me by complete surprise and I'm still trying to process it and come to terms with it all."

Georgia finished the statement by saying: "They say some people are in your life for a lifetime and some just for a chapter."

Georgia released a statement on her Instagram story. Picture: Instagram

The 25-year-olds have called time on their budding relationship. Picture: Instagram

A source also confirmed to the tabloids that "Toby was the one who called it a day and it came completely out of the blue for Georgia."

Toby and Georgia left the villa 'locked in' with each other, but wanted to meet each other's parents before becoming official.

The pair appeared to be smooth sailing on social media, however their relationship appears to be no more.