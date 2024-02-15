Love Island's Chloe Burrows 'responds' to Toby Aromolaran cheating allegations

15 February 2024, 14:22

Chloe and Toby from Love Island put split rumours to bed as they head off on holiday

Chloe Burrow's has seemingly responded to Love Island's Toby Aromolaran's claim she cheated on him during their relationship.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

After Love Island All Stars' contestant Toby Aromolaran suggested he was cheated on by ex Chloe Burrows in a challenge, she has now spoken out against the accusation.

The former Islander broke her silence on her podcast, following a challenge on All Stars where Toby was voted 'most likely to cheat' by other contestants, and revealed he would never, and in fact has been cheated on.

Toby's pal and Islander from Summer 2023 Tyrique Hyde has also weighed in on Toby's claim that an ex had been unfaithful, with Chloe appearing to address the situation on her podcast.

Toby and Chloe were together for over a year.
Toby and Chloe were together for over a year. Picture: Getty

On Love Island All Stars, Toby tearfully said to Anton Danyluk: "Even when we broke up. People always said that I cheated... it wasn't even my choice to end the relationship but I had to end it because it's cheating."

He said: "When it's cheating it's done, it hurts to get cheated on."

Toby teared up and told Anton he felt that Chloe was his 'soulmate', and Toby's only official relationship has been with Chloe Burrows. Tyrique Hyde, Toby's close friend, even retweeted this clip with the caption "Talk your sh*t bro… proud of you."

Sparks started to fly when Toby picked Georgia S.
Toby is coupled up with Georgia Steel on All Stars. . Picture: ITV

However, Chloe hit out at this on her podcast with fellow 2021 contestant Millie Court and said: "Every boy I have ever been with who has gone on holiday has cheated on me."

"There is something about different water means different morals," continued Chloe, with Millie adding "it's out of sight and out of mind."

Chloe and Toby found love on Love Island's 2021 season, and were together for over a year before splitting in October 2022.

