Love Island All Stars set to bring back 'split or steal' for first time in years

14 February 2024, 11:09

Tom and Georgia have flirty chat as Callum watches on Love Island All Stars

By Anna Suffolk

Love Island All Stars are set to bring back a fan-favourite twist for next week's final episode.

Love Island All Stars' final will take place on Monday 19th February, and will see a fan-favourite twist return during the final episode.

The hit ITV2 series has been airing since January, which has seen the likes of Molly Smith, Georgia Steel, Callum Jones, Arabella Chi and Josh Ritchie enter the villa at a second shot of finding love.

Now, this publication is reporting that for the All Stars season, the split or steal option in the final will be back, and if someone's going to steal the cash, it'll most likely be an All Star!

Love Island All Stars sees returning islanders take a second shot at love.
Love Island All Stars will see the split or steal part of the final return! Picture: ITV

The 'Split or Steal' twist allowed the winners in the first few years of the show to pick an envelope of either the £50,000 prize or nothing. The person who then chose the £50k envelope could decide to share or steal the prize fund.

In more recent Love Island series, this twist has been axed, due to the track record of nobody stealing the money and the winners always choosing to split it between their couple.

The series has seen exes reunite and some major bombshells walk in the South African villa's doors, so we expect a drama-filled final week and finale!

Sparks started to fly when Toby picked Georgia S.
Fans think Georgia and Toby are one of the strongest couples in the villa. . Picture: ITV

This week saw the return of the infamous heart-rate challenge, with former couple of three years Molly Smith and Callum Jones equally raise each others heartbeats the most, despite being coupled with Tom Clare and Jess Gale respectively.

Molly debriefed the challenge with Sophie Piper, and said: "I think there are reasons as to why it was Cal and I."

"Maybe he's not shutting it down like he needs to be? I do think I'm gonna speak to him…"

