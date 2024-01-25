How long is Love Island All Stars on for?
25 January 2024, 14:24
Josh and Hannah reunited on Love Island
How long is Love Island All Stars on for and how many weeks is the series? Here is all we know?
Love Island All Stars is on our screens, and talk has turned to how long the series is set to go on for.
Former Islanders returning to the Love Island villa include the likes of Toby Aromolaran, Luis Morrison and Georgia Steel.
So, when does Love Island All Stars on and how long is the series on for?
How long is Love Island All Stars on for?
Love Island All Stars is on for five weeks, unlike normal seasons of the show which is on for eight weeks.
Unlike the Love Island Games which was prerecorded, Love Island All Stars is live, much like the summer version of the show.
With Love Island on for a shorter amount of time too, this means key parts to the show are being scrapped, like Casa Amor, with new twists and turns along the way.
When does Love Island All Stars finish?
The end of Love Island All Stars has not been officially announced, but we can guess it will be around February 19th.
So far, no real connections or couples have formed, so it will be interesting to see who reaches the final of the All Stars season!
