How long is Love Island All Stars on for?

25 January 2024, 14:24

Josh and Hannah reunited on Love Island

By Anna Suffolk

How long is Love Island All Stars on for and how many weeks is the series?

Love Island All Stars is on our screens, and talk has turned to how long the series is set to go on for.

Former Islanders returning to the Love Island villa include the likes of Toby Aromolaran, Luis Morrison and Georgia Steel.

So, when does Love Island All Stars on and how long is the series on for?

Love Island All Stars: What happened between Georgia Steel and Tom Clare outside the villa?
Love Island All Stars is a shorter season that usual. . Picture: ITV / TikTok

  1. How long is Love Island All Stars on for?

    Love Island All Stars is on for five weeks, unlike normal seasons of the show which is on for eight weeks.

    Unlike the Love Island Games which was prerecorded, Love Island All Stars is live, much like the summer version of the show.

    With Love Island on for a shorter amount of time too, this means key parts to the show are being scrapped, like Casa Amor, with new twists and turns along the way.

    Tyler and Kaz reached the final.
    Tyler and Kaz have been reunited as exes. . Picture: ITV

  2. When does Love Island All Stars finish?

    The end of Love Island All Stars has not been officially announced, but we can guess it will be around February 19th.

    So far, no real connections or couples have formed, so it will be interesting to see who reaches the final of the All Stars season!

    Watch Love Island All Stars on ITV2 and ITVX at 9pm.

    Love Island is back in South Africa.
    Love Island is back in South Africa. Picture: ITV

