Love Island All Stars: What happened between Georgia Steel and Tom Clare outside the villa?

Tom and Georgia have flirty chat as Callum watches on Love Island All Stars

By Anna Suffolk

What happened between Georgia Steel and Tom Clare outside the Love Island villa? Here's all you need to know.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Love Island All Stars has had an explosive season so far, and the latest exes to reunite are Georgia Steel and Tom Clare, who secretly dated last year.

The pair kept things under wraps following Tom's split from ex Samie Elishi, and this is not the first ex Love Island contestant Georgia has had a fling with either.

So, what went down between Georgia Steel and Tom Clare outside the Love Island All Stars villa? Here's all you need to know.

Tom and Georgia have history outside the villa together. Picture: ITV