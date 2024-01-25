Love Island All Stars: What happened between Georgia Steel and Tom Clare outside the villa?

25 January 2024, 10:52

Tom and Georgia have flirty chat as Callum watches on Love Island All Stars

By Anna Suffolk

What happened between Georgia Steel and Tom Clare outside the Love Island villa? Here's all you need to know.

Love Island All Stars has had an explosive season so far, and the latest exes to reunite are Georgia Steel and Tom Clare, who secretly dated last year.

The pair kept things under wraps following Tom's split from ex Samie Elishi, and this is not the first ex Love Island contestant Georgia has had a fling with either.

So, what went down between Georgia Steel and Tom Clare outside the Love Island All Stars villa? Here's all you need to know.

Tom and Georgia have history outside the villa together.
Tom and Georgia have history outside the villa together. Picture: ITV

  1. What happened between Tom Clare and Georgia Steel outside of Love Island?

    Georgia and Tom are said to have 'secretly dated' after Tom's split with girlfriend Samie Elishi after Love Island in early 2023.

    Their relationship happened out of the public eye, but fans have uncovered a TikTok the pair posted together in the summer of 2023.

    Also, after Georgia saw Tom she said: "A familiar face just walked through that door and it was nice to see him. I feel like Love Island is starting now for me, for real."

    Georgia and Tom posted a TikTok of them together in August 2024.
    Georgia and Tom posted a TikTok of them together in August 2024. Picture: TikTok

    During their first date on All Stars, it seems that they couldn't keep their eyes off of each other!

    Georgia even went to sit on Tom's lap following the date, and it's safe to say fans are intrigued as to see where their relationship will go!

    Georgia has previously dated Islanders Josh Denzel and Sam Bird, and has recently had a fling with Toby Aromolaran.

    Georgia first appeared in series 4.
    Georgia first appeared in series 4. Picture: ITV

