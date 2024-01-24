Who is Love Island’s Sophie Piper & what season was she in?

Sophie Piper, who is the sister of Rochelle Humes, is set to make waves in the Love Island All Stars villa as their latest bombshell.

The 24-year-old from Essex walked into the villa as a bombshell alongside Tom Clare, who are set to crack on and find love in the South African sunshine.

So, who is Sophie Piper, what season was she on of Love Island and who has she dated?

Sophie Piper is the sister of Rochelle Humes. Picture: ITV