Who is Love Island’s Sophie Piper & what season was she in?

24 January 2024, 14:55
Who is Love Island All Stars Sophie Piper and who was she coupled up with?
Sophie Piper, who is the sister of Rochelle Humes, is set to make waves in the Love Island All Stars villa as their latest bombshell.
The 24-year-old from Essex walked into the villa as a bombshell alongside Tom Clare, who are set to crack on and find love in the South African sunshine.
So, who is Sophie Piper, what season was she on of Love Island and who has she dated?
What season was Sophie Piper in Love Island?
24-year-old Sophie first appeared in Season 6 of Love Island.
She was in the very first Winter season of the show in 2020, amongst the likes of Demi Jones, Callum Jones and Shaughna Phillips.
Who was Sophie Piper with in Love Island?
Sophie only lasted four weeks in Love Island the first time around before being dumped.
As part of the original cast, she coupled up with Connor Durman before she was stolen by Connagh Howard.
Sophie and Connor met up outside of the villa and were reportedly in a relationship until lockdown hit, however, neither of them confirmed or denied their alleged romance.
Is Sophie Piper Rochelle Humes' sister?
If you didn't know already, Sophie is the younger half-sister of singer and businesswoman Rochelle Humes. She also has one other lookalike sister called Lili and a brother.
Talking about what her family think of her Love Island return, she said: "They are going to die seeing me back on their TV screens. It’s going to be a shock. They got so obsessed with the show the first time round."