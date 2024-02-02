Love Island All Stars recoupling: which couples are currently together?
2 February 2024, 10:58
Tom and Georgia have flirty chat as Callum watches on Love Island All Stars
Who are the current couples on Love Island All Stars and who is together?
Love Island All Stars has been nothing short of dramatic, with twists and turns and new bombshells ensuring this series is one to remember.
As we make our way further into the series, the re-couplings get more and more tense as islander's past flings with fellow contestants appear and more drama occurs.
So, which Love Island All Stars are coupled up with who? Here's everything you need to know about what couples are currently together, including the likes of newbies Joanna Chimonides and Casey O'Gorman.
Which Love Island couples are together from the recoupling?
This week, bombshells Joanna and Casey received a text that read: "there will be a recoupling in which the boys will choose which girl they want to recouple up with. As the newest arrivals, Joanna and Casey will have the first choice."
Casey chose Kaz Kamwi as his partner, and Joanna chose Chris Taylor to recouple with.
However, the main drama from the recoupling consisted of Toby Aromolaran picking Georgia Steel instead of current partner Arabella Chi.
Here is a list of all the current Love Island All Stars couples:
- Kaz & Casey
- Joanna & Chris
- Georgia H & Anton
- Georgia S & Toby
- Molly & Tom
The two remaining left to pick their girl are Callum and Josh, who have to pick between Sophie and Arabella.
It is likely Josh will pick Sophie as the pair have been in a couple for a while, and we can expect Callum to choose Arabella.