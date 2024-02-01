Love Island All Stars Movie Night: When is it on this year?
1 February 2024, 12:22
Tom and Georgia have flirty chat as Callum watches on Love Island All Stars
When is movie night on for Love Island All Stars? Here is the date it is likely to air on our screens.
Love Island All Stars is more than halfway through its series, and with the news that Casa Amor won't be happening this year, eyes have turned to the infamous movie night.
Movie night sees the islanders come face to face with their actions over the past few weeks, and it *always* pulls through with the drama.
Recently, we have seen bombshells Casey O'Gorman and Joanna Chimonides join islanders including Chris Taylor and Georgia Steel on the show. So, when is movie night on Love Island All Stars? Here's all we know.
When is Movie Night on Love Island All Stars?
So far, there is no confirmed date for Love Island movie night for the All Stars version of the ITV reality show.
Fans could usually guess when movie night was to occur due to the fact it would always happen after the Casa Amor twist.
However, ITV bosses have confirmed Casa Amor won't be happening due to the shorter season, with other twists reportedly taking Casa's place.
Love Island typically wait until later on in the series to drop the movie night bombshell, in order to make maximum impact on the couples.
In the past, movie night normally happens between the 35 to 40 episode mark and considering the shorter season, it will likely be in the next week or two!
Current couples in the Love Island villa include Molly Smith & Tom Clare and Kaz Kamwi and Chris Taylor.
