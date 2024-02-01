Love Island All Stars Movie Night: When is it on this year?

Tom and Georgia have flirty chat as Callum watches on Love Island All Stars

By Anna Suffolk

When is movie night on for Love Island All Stars? Here is the date it is likely to air on our screens.

Love Island All Stars is more than halfway through its series, and with the news that Casa Amor won't be happening this year, eyes have turned to the infamous movie night.

Movie night sees the islanders come face to face with their actions over the past few weeks, and it *always* pulls through with the drama.

Recently, we have seen bombshells Casey O'Gorman and Joanna Chimonides join islanders including Chris Taylor and Georgia Steel on the show. So, when is movie night on Love Island All Stars? Here's all we know.

Movie night always promises drama on Love Island. . Picture: ITV