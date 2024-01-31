Love Island All Stars’ Joanna Chimonides: Which season she was in before, age & bombshell's exes
31 January 2024, 11:55
Who is Love Island's Joanna Chimonides and what is her dating history? Here's all you need to know.
Listen to this article
Love Island All Stars has announced two new bombshells, with one being fan-favourite 27-year-old Joanna Chimonides.
Joanna first appeared back in 2019 as a Casa Amor bombshell in the season which included Chris Taylor, Molly-Mae Hague and Michael Griffiths.
Alongside fellow bombshell Casey O'Gorman, the pair have become the latest to head into the All Stars villa, and here's everything you need to know about the influencer.
What season of Love Island was Joanna Chimonides in?
27-year-old Joanna was originally on Season 5 of Love Island back in 2019, and entered the villa via Casa Amor, where she re-coupled with Michael Griffiths, leaving Amber Rose Gill single.
London-based influencer Joanna is top of the list for fellow islander Tom Clare, who revealed in his pre-island interview that she was one of the girls he would be excited to see should she appear in the villa.
Joanna did not last long in Love Island the first time around, and was voted out by the public during a vote not long after Casa Amor's re-coupling.
Did Joanna Chimonides date Ben Chillwell and who are her exes?
Joanna has not only dated Love Island contestants, with her most famous ex being England Football player Ben Chillwell.
The pair dated between 2017 and 2018 before her stint in Love Island.
She has also hinted that Hollywood actor Michael B. Jordan has slid into her DMs, telling this publication that: "There was someone two weeks and I can’t name names but oh my gosh, he’s from America and a famous actor.
"I actually did a TikTok and was choosing between certain people and I kept choosing this person.
"Literally next minute he was liking all my photos and stories two weeks in a row. Then he slid into my DMs and then unsent it."
What happened between Joanna and Michael Griffiths on Love Island?
In a *very* iconic beach party, Joanna was booted out of the villa but Michael made the decision to stay in the villa.
At the time, he admitted he thought it would be good for their relationship to spend time apart.
Joanna then said this line, "If you found what you want then you better leave mate. But you clearly aren't so you're a f**king snake," which fans continue to quote five years later.