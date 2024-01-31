Love Island All Stars’ Joanna Chimonides: Which season she was in before, age & bombshell's exes

Love Island All Stars’ Joanna Chimonides: Which season she was in before, age & bombshell's exes. Picture: ITV

Who is Love Island's Joanna Chimonides and what is her dating history? Here's all you need to know.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Love Island All Stars has announced two new bombshells, with one being fan-favourite 27-year-old Joanna Chimonides.

Joanna first appeared back in 2019 as a Casa Amor bombshell in the season which included Chris Taylor, Molly-Mae Hague and Michael Griffiths.

Alongside fellow bombshell Casey O'Gorman, the pair have become the latest to head into the All Stars villa, and here's everything you need to know about the influencer.

Joanna first appeared on season 5 of Love Island. Picture: ITV