Love Island’s Tyrique Hyde responds after Ella Thomas ‘spotted’ with Chris Brown in LA

Ella Thomas' boyfriend Tyrique Hyde has responded after the Love Islander was spotted with Chris Brown.

Love Island's Tyrique Hyde has spoken out after his girlfriend Ella Thomas was spotted with singer Chris Brown in LA.

Ella attended a party whilst out in LA to attend Kylie Jenner's launch for her new perfume called Cosmic, and had an interaction with Chris Brown whilst at another party.

The pair recently split for a short period of time, however seem to be back on good terms in their relationship, as Tyrique has jokingly responded to the two meeting.

Tyrique Hyde has responded after girlfriend Ella Thomas had an interaction with Chris Brown. Picture: Getty

Popular UK Instagram page The Shade Borough reposted an Instagram story which showed Breezy and his entourage enter a club in UK, where they walk past Ella Thomas.

Ella and Chris had a little interaction, locking eye contact for a few moments before Chris carried on walking to the entrance.

Tyrique was quick to comment on the post following the interaction between Breezy and his girlfriend Ella.

Kylie Jenner and Ella cosied up in a series of pics. Picture: Instagram

"Nice, I land in 4 hours, my turn," he jokingly commented under the video. The ex-Love Islander's Instagram stories suggest he is now in Los Angeles with Ella, sticking true to his word.

Meanwhile, girlfriend Ella jetted off to LA a few days before boyfriend Tyrique, and posted a series of pictures with Kris Jenner and Kylie Jenner at the launch of her perfume.

The pair took some cosy selfies together at the launch, with Ella even appearing in a video with momager Kris Jenner.