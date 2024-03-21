Manchester United fans shocked after discovering Kobbie Mainoo’s brother is former Love Island star

21 March 2024, 16:28

Manchester United fans shocked after discovering Kobbie Mainoo’s brother is former Love Island star
Man U football fans have been shocked after learning that Kobbie Mainoo has a very well-known brother.

18-year-old Kobbie Mainoo is a new name on the block after being selected for the England squad at the 2024 EUROs, but what isn't known is that he is connected to a Love Island personality.

The Manchester United Midfielder made his debut with the senior team last year, and has risen through the ranks to become one of the most promising new players.

However, talk has turned to his connection to Love Island, after fans discovered he is the brother of a very iconic 2019 Islander.

Mainoo's brother is in fact Jordan Mainoo-Hames, who rose to fame after starring on ITV's Love Island in 2019.

Jordan coupled up with Anna Vakili, where we got the *extremely* iconic moment of Anna erupting after Jordan had his sights set on India Reynolds despite making things official with Anna.

The brotherly connection was revealed after an old social media post went viral of Jordan tweeting Kobbie: "Proud big bro moment."

One fan replied: "Kobbie Mainoo being Jordan Hames' brother was not what I expected to find out today."

Another quipped: "Their parents must have been basketball fans for naming their kids Kobbie and Jordan."

Since his series of Love Island in 2019, Jordan has shot to fame as a model, and has worked for Vogue and Louis Vuitton.

