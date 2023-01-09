Teacher Kai Fagan announced for 2023 Winter Love Island

Love Island is back, with singletons taking to South Africa in a bid to find love in the infamous villa.

The hit dating show returns next Monday (January 16th) and is the second Winter series after 2020.

Host Maya Jama is the new presenter of the show, after Laura Whitmore left the show after the previous season.

Kai is hoping to find love in the villa. Picture: ITV

Among the latest batch of contestants is 24-year-old Kai, who is a Science and PE Teacher from Manchester.

Kai says he is "single by choice", and doesn't "feel I should commit to someone unless I’m absolutely buzzing over them, because it’s not fair on them."

Friends and family of the teacher would describe him as "chilled, caring, very impulsive and a good guy", which he can put to use in the villa.

As well as being a teacher, Kai is also into rugby, and is a semi-pro player for Burnage RFC.

He is also a Jamaican citizen, and has played for rugby 7s for the country.

On looking for love, Kai says that he has "high expectations" and is looking for the right girl.

Love Island starts at 9pm Monday 16th January on ITV2 and ITVX.