Model Tanya Manhenga 'revealed' as first contestant for Winter Love Island

4 January 2023, 11:47

By Anna Suffolk

Love Island is back on our screens very shortly!

The first contestant for this year's Winter Love Island has reportedly been revealed as 22-year-old model Tanya Manhenga.

According to the tabloids, singleton Tanya is among the new batch of contestants heading to South Africa to find love.

The 22-year-old is also a biomedical science student, who has modelled for brands such as Boohoo and Ego shoes, so is no stranger to the cameras.

Maya Jama announced as new host of Love Island after Laura Whitmore quits

Tanya is a biomedical science student hailing from Liverpool.
Tanya is a biomedical science student hailing from Liverpool. Picture: Instagram
The model is looking for love in South Africa.
The model is looking for love in South Africa. Picture: Instagram

Liverpool-based Tanya is a rising star in the influencer world, and boasts over 13,000 followers on Instagram.

She even counts 2022 finalist Indiyah Polack among her online friends, with a source revealing that she is "the full package."

"She’s an Islander in waiting, already moving in the same circles as former cast members and with brand deals already under her belt."

Love Island will be returning for TWO seasons next year

The popular reality show is set to return on Monday, January 16, with Maya Jama now fronting the show after Laura Whitmore quit the show last year.

ITV have announced new duty of care measures for 2023 ahead of the series, which includes a ban of social media activity during the series.

Another measure includes a comprehensive package of welfare measures remain in place for programme contributors to ensure stars are fully supported before, during and after the filming period.

