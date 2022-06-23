Love Island will be returning for TWO seasons next year

We're getting double the drama, relationships and love!

Love Island fans are being treated as in 2023 the series will return for both summer and winter editions.

The programme will be back on our screens in the New Year for the winter edition, with a fresh cast of singletons heading to South Africa to find love.

Similar to the 2020 edition of Love Island, which took place in the winter, the contestants will be flown to South Africa to be put up against bombshell arrivals and all the drama.

This years contestant Davide. Picture: ITV

The summer edition will take place in the usual place of Mallorca for another eight-week run.

Having once again dominated the national conversation, Love Island has spawned countless long term couplings, with seven babies (and another on the way for Jess and Dom) and four weddings across eight series.

Love Island is back for two series next year. Picture: ITV

Millie and Liam, last years winners, said that "we had the summer of our lives and I cannot believe it has been a year since we met in Mallorca. The Villa gave me a new life that has enabled me to travel and work with brands I used to dream of working with. I also made friends for life, so I will always thank Love Island and I highly recommend anyone looking for love to apply!”

Mike Spencer, Executive Producer at Lifted Entertainment, added: ‘After eight brilliant series, we are excited to be serving up two helpings of love in 2023 by kicking off in January at a stunning new villa in South Africa.

‘We can look forward to more romances, bromances and everything in between as we embark on another epic year of love.’

Paul Mortimer, Director of Reality Commissioning and Controller, ITV2, said “Love Island has once again proved itself to be the nation’s favourite talking point across the summer, and we’re always blown away by the show’s ongoing impact and talkability amongst our younger audience."

"So, rather than just serving up a Summer of Love, we thought we’d make 2023 the Year of Love with two full series of the show.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm.

