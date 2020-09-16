Cardi B files for divorce from husband Offset following cheating rumours

Rapstress Cardi B has filed for divorce from her husband of three years, Offset.

By Tiana Williams

Cardi B has filed for divorce from her husband Offset after three years of marriage. The former couple share their two-year-old daughter Kulture.

The former couple were reportedly struggling to hold things together due to the Migos rapper cheating throughout the relationship.

According to TMZ, the 27-year-old rapstress filed documents in Superior Court, Fulton County, Georgia on Tuesday as part of a divorce petition.

Cardi, who married the "Red Room" hitmaker, 28, back in 2017 at their own private ceremony have split, as it has been claimed that Offset cheated throughout the marriage.

Offset's infidelity is reportedly the main reason behind why Cardi wants a divorce. A source reported to People, claiming 'Offset has pretty much cheated the entire time but Cardi looked the other way because of the baby.'

The source added 'She also didn't want to be embarrassed. But she's had enough.'

Cardi married Offset in 2017 at a secret ceremony. Picture: Getty

The court documents reveal that 'there are no prospects for a reconciliation' and the former couples relationship is 'irretrievably broken.'

Cardi also hopes the divorce 'will be settled by agreement of the parties' the court documents state.

Back in a January Vogue interview, Cardi B opened up about Offset's infidelity. She told the magazine "When me and my husband got into our issues—you know, he cheated and everything—and I decided to stay with him and work together with him, a lot of people were so mad at me".

Cardi added "A lot of women felt disappointed in me."

The "WAP" hitmaker continued, "But it's real-life s--t. If you love somebody and you stop being with them, and you're depressed and social media is telling you not to talk to that person because he cheated, you're not really happy on the inside until you have the conversation."

Initially, Cardi B reportedly petitioned for full custody of their daughter, Kulture, 2. However, new reports have claimed she is seeking a joint custody agreement with Offset.

The Bronx-born rapper is also seeking child support. However, TMZ states the money figure is not clear as of yet.

