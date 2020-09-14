Tekashi 6ix9ine 'throws shade' at Offset for marrying Cardi B

Tekashi 6ix9ine throws shade at Offset for marrying Cardi B. Picture: Getty

The 'GOOBA' rapper took aim at Offset and his wife.

Tekashi 6ix9ine has appeared to throw shade at Offset and his wife of three years, Cardi B, during a new interview.

The 'GUMMO' rapper - who has a strong working relationship with Cardi's long-serving rap nemesis, Nicki Minaj - discussed how people's lives can change after they achieve fame.

Tekashi 6ix9ine appeared to throw shade at Offset and his wife Cardi B over her life before fame. Picture: Instagram/@6ix9ine

"Look at the biggest stars, before they were stars," he says in the video clip. "They was in the club getting trains run on them. And now just because they a star, their man loves them.

"You know who got ran through New York?" he added, before backpedaling, "I don't want to hurt no feelings. Let's keep it moving." He added as a shout out to Nicki's fans, "Where my Barbz at?"

While he didn't mention the 'WAP' rapstress specifically during his speech, fans are convinced she was his target owing to the nod to Nicki at the end, as well as her pre-fame career as a stripper.

"And now just because they a star, their man loves them," said Tekashi 6ix9ine, hinting at Offset and his wife Cardi B. Picture: Getty

In March 2019, Cardi admitted during an Instagram Live that she "had drugged and robbed men" during her time as a stripper, later denying putting anything in a man's drink.

Meanwhile, Tekashi 6ix9ine's girlfriend Jade and her sister Baddie Gi are both embroiled in a legal battle with Cardi after they were involved in a brawl in a strip club.

Cardi allegedly ordered an attack on her as she suspected that Jade was having an affair with her partner Offset. Cardi was arrested and later indicted on 14 charges, including felony assault with intent to cause serious physical injury, and later pleaded not guilty on all charges.

In December 2019, Jade shared footage showing an alleged flirty message sent to her from Offset’s Instagram account, which both Cardi and Offset both denied and claimed were a result of his account being hacked.