Inside Cardi B & Offset's luxury $5.8 million Atlanta mansion

Cardi B & Offset show off their luxury mansion: The tour. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Cardi B & Offset gives a detailed tour of their luxury multi-million mansion in Atlanta. Take a look...

Cardi B & Offset are ending 2019 on a high with their recent purchase of their fancy new mansion in the posh, suburban neighbourhood of Buckhead in Atlanta. The mansion is located near Offset's hometown of Lawrenceville.

The "Money" rapstress and the Migos rapper gave their fans a tour of their house with a series of videos on Instagram. Cardi revealed that she and husband Offset had been searching for the perfect new home for two years. Now, they've got it.

Cardi B takes her fans on a tour around her and Offset's $5.8 Million mansion. Picture: Instagram

The 27-year-old rap star practically filmed every inch of the house and gave the run down on why she liked specific features in the house. Cardi's husband offset was by her side, chiming in every so often.

Although Cardi gave every other detail about the house, she did not reveal the one thing many fans wanted to know - the cost.

Cardi B and Offset explore their Wine Cellar, located downstairs. Picture: Instagram

However, according to Variety, the estate likely cost somewhere around $5.8 million.

Although the final price that the couple paid is not available to public knowledge, the property was last listed at $5.795 million.

According to records which are available to the public, Atlanta chiropractor Dr. Rick Kuhlman reportedly sold the property to Cardi and Offset.

