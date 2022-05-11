Tekashi 6ix9ine savagely trolls Young Thug & Gunna over RICO indictment

The 'FEFE' rapper has made fun of the two rappers – who are facing charges regarding the RICO act – on social media.

Tekashi 6ix9ine is back at it again! The rapper has savagely trolled Young Thug and Gunna over their RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) Indictment.

On Monday (May 9th) WSBTV reported that the two rappers are facing charges regarding the RICO act. The two rappers have been named defendants in a 56-count RICO indictment.

Tekashi 6ix9ine has previously trolled Young Thug on Instagram. Picture: Getty

While 6ix9ine has had his own legal issues with a racketeering case, he still made fun of the rapper's for their predicament.

Taking to Instagram, 6ix9ne shared a clip of Gunna’s performance in the 2021 film Dutch, and added several crying with laughter emojis.

In the movie, Gunna tells an investigator “Get me McDonald’s,” while pictured in a orange jumpsuit.

“And when you come back, I might remember something. Can you do that?” he added. “Oh yeah, Big Mac, fries? Coke?” the interviewer replied.

“Yeah,” the Gunna character confirms before hearing, “Done!”

In a second trolling spree, the 'GOOBA' rapper took aim at Young Thug. 6ix9iine shared several photos of Thug, along with captions dissing the 'Digits' rapper.

Sharing one photo with Thug allegedly wearing red lipstick and purple eyeshadow, he wrote: “Now bro can be himself,” he wrote in the caption. “Put the Koolaid on them lips and run the yard,” he added.

Tekashi 6ix9ine shares edited photos of Young Thug on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

6ix9ine shared another image of a Thug look-alike wearing a skirt and crop top, writing: “I wish it wake fake. The jail bout to be crazy for bro.”

In another shot, 6ix9ine shared a photo of a woman, with Thug's face edited onto her body, then wrote, ”Ok I’m done Na free sis ..I mean bro,”

BREAKING: Rapper Gunna (Sergio Kitchens) has surrendered to authorities in Fulton County. He is charged with Conspiracy to Violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO). @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/xYAQZKABF2 — Michael Seiden (@SeidenWSBTV) May 11, 2022

However, this is not the first time 6ix9ine has shared edited images of Thug and trolled him on social media.

The beef came after Young Thug’s prediction that 6ix9ine would snitch on his affiliates in his 2019 racketeering case.

During the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast, Thug said: “I bet five thousand that he tell, I bet him five thousand that something was gonna happen to him, too,”

Thug continued, adding “I don’t know why I had that belief. … I betted five thousand that something was gon’ happen. … He gon’ get beat up, he gon’ have to run out the club, something gon’ happen. I lost that f***ing bet. Them p**** ass n***** let that n**** in the club.”

JUST IN: Fulton County DA Fani Willis, Sheriff Patrick Labat & Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant will hold a press conference at 1 pm to discuss the Monday’s indictment against Young Thug, Gunna and 26 other alleged associates of YSL street gang. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/RUEXKwD1n6 — Michael Seiden (@SeidenWSBTV) May 10, 2022

The two rappers indictment quotes multiple music videos as evidence and accuses alleged gang members of targeting other high-profile rap artists.