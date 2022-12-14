Tekashi 6ix9ine 'engaged to mystery girlfriend' in lavish Dubai proposal

6ix9ine has reportedly proposed to a mystery woman!

Tekashi 6ix9ine is reportedly engaged to a mustery woman after proposing to her in a lavish spectacle in Dubai.

The notorious social media troll was seen on social media on one knee while kissing a woman's hand in front of a heart-shaped rose arch.

The words "Will you marry me" were lit up behind them, prompting speculation over 6ix9ine's relationship status.

DJ Akademiks posted the picture of the pair at the supposed engagement, with the caption: "6ix9ine proposes to his new ting in Dubai."

The rapper has not yet acknowledged the engagement report, and the woman in the picture is currently unknown.

The 26-year-old musician was most recently in a relationship with Rachel Watts, who is also known as Jade.

In August of this year, the model was arrested on domestic violence charges for allegedly punching the rapper outside a nightclub in Miami.

The criminal case against her was later dropped after Tekashi refused to co-operate with authorities.

6ix9ine has not been active on social media in the last few weeks, and has not addressed these engagement rumours.