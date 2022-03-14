Tekashi 6ix9ine reveals that he’s “struggling to make ends meet"

The troublesome rapper claims that he is broke, and without a record contract, fighting to make ends meet after spending millions on expensive cars and jewellery

Tekashi 6ix9ine has claimed in recent court documents that he is 'struggling to make ends meet' and needs financial help in court documents obtained by Complex.

"Right now, I am struggling to make ends meet. I do not know if I will ever command the kind of advances I was paid before my arrest, and my career stalled" the New York rapper reveals.

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine performs during the MiamiBash 2021 at FTX Arena on December 17, 2021 in Miami, Florida. Picture: Getty

"I did receive large advances under the recording artist and merchandising agreements prior to my arrest" he states, "however, I do not receive any royalties under those agreements either since my royalty accounts remain unrecouped".

6ix9ine was slammed with a civil action in December for his role in an armed robbery in 2018. Seketha Wonzer and Kevin Dozier, the plaintiffs, claim that the 25-year-old rapper was present when his Trey Nine Bloods comrades ambushed them in Manhattan on April 3, 2018.

American rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine performs live on stage during a concert at the Huxleys on July 7, 2018 in Berlin, Germany. Picture: Getty

6ix9ine claims that the adverse decision will put him out of business. "It would undoubtedly bankrupt me in a way from which I will never recover, to the irreversible disadvantage and hardship of my family members," he claimed.

Back in December, the problematic rapper was reportedly being sued by promotion company JJD Entertainment after he was paid to perform and took the money without hitting the stage.

They claimed they hired Tekashi to play at the Humble Civic Center in Houston, Texas in June 2021, arranged for his private aircraft, and offered him $75,000. Tekashi allegedly arrived at the location, accepted the money, and then fled.

Tekashi 6ix9ine performs in concert at Hovet on September 19, 2018 in Stockholm, Sweden. Picture: Getty

JJD Entertainment employee Jamie Dominquez stepped up about the matter, claiming: "Tekashi received $45k upon signing the paperwork and another $75k in cash on the day of the event as part of the contract. He was also supposed to get paid $20,000 for a plane ticket from Boca Roton to Texas "he declares