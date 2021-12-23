Tekashi 6ix9ine sued for 'taking promoter's money and leaving' before performance

It's being alleged that Tekashi took the fee money and left the venue before hitting the stage, with the promoters now suing him for theft and defamation

Tekashi 6ix9ine is reportedly being sued by promotion company JJD Entertainment after he was paid to perform and took the money without hitting the stage.

According to JJD Entertainment, they booked Tekashi to perform at the Humble Civic Center in Houston, Texas back in June. Allegedly paying for his private jet and offering him $75k, the rapper arrived at the venue, took the money and then left.

Jamie Dominquez, who works for JJD Entertainment spoke out about the situation claiming:

"The deal had Tekashi being paid $45k upon execution of the paperwork and another $75k in cash on the day of the event. He was also to be paid $20k for a jet from Boca Roton to Texas" he says.

"In the suit, the promoter says he paid Tekashi the $45k and booked the private jet at a cost of $28k. He says the rapper’s team kept renegotiating the deal which ended up costing him an additional $100k".

Tekashi 6ix9ine performing at MiamiBash 2021. Picture: Getty

Claiming they came to an agreement with Tekashi to have a private jet fly the rapper from Florida to Houston on June 27, the promoters were "upset when they had to spend an additional $178K as well as over $100K for the venue rental, security and insurance"

The promoters also allege in the lawsuit that Tekashi later went on to speak about the incident in an interview where he claimed that he didn't perform because he wasn't paid adequately. He explained that "he was supposed to receive $250K to perform but the promoters gave him S75k instead".

Tekashi 6ix9ine Performs In Berlin. Picture: Getty

