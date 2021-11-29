Tekashi 6ix9ine gifts GF Jade $100k and Birkin bags for her 25th birthday

The Trolls rapper splashed out big bucks for his bae's 25th birthday, gifting her $100k cash

Tekashi 69 might be gunning for the boyfriend of the year award after gifting his GF Jade $100k in cash and Birkin bags for her 25th birthday. Posting the snaps on her IG, the rapper can be seen right by her side as he gives her the gifts.

“Wow!!!! All I can say is wow. I’m so thankful, blessed & grateful” the post wrote. “I wanna thank everyone for coming and celebrating my birthday with me. I wanna thank you baby @6ix9ine you really outdid yourself.”

"Now see, this my first Birkin" she can be heard saying in a video posted to DJ Akademiks’ IG account. "I don’t know what the f*ck is going on".

Tekashi 6ix9ine began dating his girlfriend Jade - whose real name is Rachel Watley, just a few weeks before heading to prison on racketeering charges at the end of 2018.

Jade was first romantically linked to 6ix9ine back in November 2018 after he splashed out $35k on a watch for her birthday.

Jade and her sister Baddie Gi both worked as bartenders at a New York strip club where they were involved in a brawl with rapper Cardi B, who allegedly ordered an attack on her as she suspected that Jade was having an affair with her partner Offset.

Cardi was arrested and later indicted on 14 charges, including felony assault with intent to cause serious physical injury, and later pleaded not guilty on all charges.

In December 2019, Jade shared footage showing an alleged flirty message sent to her from Offset’s Instagram account, which both Cardi and Offset both denied and claimed were a result of his account being hacked.

Cardi B and Offset In Paris. Picture: Getty

