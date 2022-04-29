Tekashi 6ix9ine responds after 'getting punched while leaving Miami nightclub'

The rapper has reacted after a video of him being punched on his way out of a Miami nightclub went viral.

Tekashi 6ix9ine has reacted after he got punched while exiting the Pilos Tacos Tequila Garden in Miami on Wednesday (Apr 27).

According to a video obtained by TMZ, the “GOOBA” rapper was seen exiting the club around 2 a.m. with his crew, when someone unexpectedly punched him.

Tekashi 6ix9ine is an American rapper, best known for his tracks "Gummo" and "FEFE". Picture: Getty

6ix9ine's security stepped in and swiflty shoved the man, who punched the 25-year-old rapper. The blow appears to have connected to the back of 6ix9ine’s head.

The rapper had popped up at Pilos Tacos Tequila Garden earlier in the evening to perform one song alongside the club’s DJ. However, not everyone was happy about the Brooklyn rapper's attendance, due to his controversial past.

“He scuffed my shoulder by my neck,” 6ix9ine later clarified to TMZ. “He also connected with the shoulder of my security guard. I didn’t know this guy. There was no prior dispute.” he told the publication.

When American blog TheShadeRoom shared a video of 6ix9ine signing autographs and taking photos with fans at the club, after the incident, the rapper himself left a comment.

"No scratches and all my jewelry on .... carry on sis with your day" 6ix9ine wrote underneath the post.

Tekashi 6ix9ine reveals he has "no scratches" and still has all his jewellery on after the incident. Picture: Instagram/@theshaderoom

The rapper has returned to his old trolling ways since his return to the public eye.

In a recent interview with Akademiks on his Off The Record podcast, 6ix9ine took aim at the late King Von, Lil Durk and Blueface and has trolled Fivio Foreign severa times on social media.

6ix9ine has roasted the "Top Notch" rapper over his “King of New York” claims, his album sales, and even his age.

This y’all king?” 6ix9ine wrote in response to Fivio’s debut B.I.B.L.E. selling 29,000 units its first week.

6ix9ine continued: “Not blackballed, all those features, the whole industry promoted that. And now you Kanye and Nicki sidekick even they even tried to help you promote.”

Fivio swiftly clapped back at 6ix9ine's comment on his Instagram Story.

“And this is why I don’t respond to these lame ass weirdo clout chase’n n***as,” Fivio wrote alongside a post showing five of his songs on the New York Apple Music charts.

“[You] could buy YouTube views but you can’t buy chart positions. Everything this kid [has] ever said has been lie and everything else is gon b a lie. I apologize to the real 1’s out there that’s mad I’m entertaining this shit but fans most kno. What’s really goin on in NY.” the rapper concluded.

Tekashi went to the nightclub to promote his latest track is called “GINE” — after a two year stint in prison on racketeering charges.