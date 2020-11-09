Tekashi 6ix9ine faces backlash for mocking King Von's death

Chicago rapper King Von was shot and killed last week.

Tekashi 6ix9ine has been slammed for mocking the death of rapper King Von, who was shot and killed near an Atlanta nightclub last week.

Chicago native King Von - whose real name was Dayvon Daquan Bennett - was just 26-years-old when he was killed in the early hours Friday morning (6 Nov) during a deadly shootout.

Two people accompanying Bennett were killed and three others were wounded. Bennett was taken to hospital following the incident but died shortly after.

Upon learning of Bennett's passing, the rap world took to social media to pay their respects to the rapper, who was signed to rapper Lil Durk's record label, Only the Family.

However, not everyone had kind words to share. After blogger DJ Akademiks suggested Lil Durk may have learned of Von's tragic death during an Instagram Live, Tekashi 6ix9ine hopped in the comments appearing to mock the late artist.

The 'GOOBA' rapper, 24, left a laughing emoji under Akademiks' post, which left many fans furious. One wrote, "Laughing at another mans death. Karma coming for you boy."

"bruh u wonder why nobody like u. Someone just died dude beef or not at least just keep ur mouth shut and laugh to ur self," wrote another.

6ix9ine, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, has been embroiled in a bitter rivalry with Chicago-based rappers, including Von and Durk, for the majority of his rap career.

The controversial New York rapper was released from jail back in April following his 2018 arrest on racketeering, weapons, and drugs charges.

In a 2015 criminal case, he pled guilty to filming and sharing explicit sexual videos of a 13-year-old girl at a party. The victim recently sued the rapper.