Tekashi 6ix9ine’s kidnapper sentenced to 24 years in jail

Tekashi 6ix9ine’s kidnapper sentenced to 24 years in jail. Picture: Getty

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine's kidnapper from an 2018 incident has been sentenced to prison for 24 years.

Tekashi 6ix9ine's former gang associate, Anthony “Harv” Ellison, has been sentenced to 24 years in prison on Wednesday (Nov 4)

The Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods member who kidnapped 6ix9ine in July 2018, was issued the sentence by Judge Paul Engelmayer.

The sentence came after Ellison was convicted of the kidnapping in the famous 2019 trial, which made headlines.

Ellison was also convicted of another charge related to gang activity, where Ellison’s part of Nine Trey was at war with one that included 6ix9ine’s former manager Kifano “Shotti” Jordan.

In the Manhattan courtroom, there weren't many people due to coronavirus restrictions. However, a reporter along with some others listened to the hearing via the phone.

While some of the conversation in the court room was about Ellison kidnapping 6ix9ine, much of it centered around the 2018 slashing war.

The victim, Mark Hobdy, was an innocent bystander who was close friends with the person Ellison was intended to target.

“The slashing of Mark Hobdy is one of the most brutal acts of violence in this case,” said Assistant US Attorney Michael Longyear.

“Mr. Ellison felt it incumbent upon himself that he would get close to a friend of the person who committed the act, and that was the case here.”

Ellison’s attack caused an injury which took 300 stitches to close, the government explained. The gash also left a large permanent scar.

“The personal nature to walk up to someone and open up their face is truly horrifying,” Longyear continued.

COURTROOM CHRONICLES: In #6ix9ine Case, Carjacker Harv Ellison Gets 24 Years in Prison Amid Letters From MCC Staff That US Attorney Tells Judge Engelmayer Were Not Permitted @SDNYLIVE https://t.co/ZxsEsRWlEi pic.twitter.com/puth30RAuh — Inner City Press (@innercitypress) November 4, 2020

Anthony Ellison’s sentence is the longest of any defendant in the case so far, exceeding the 15 years for Jordan.

It is longer than the 17 year sentence for convicted Nine Trey drug dealer Aljermiah “Nuke” Mack, and the 20 years given to Aaron “Bat” Young, who admitted to shooting Shane “Snow Billy” Hardy in early 2018.

The case’s remaining defendant, Kintea “Kooda B” McKenzie, who pled guilty to helping to carry out a 6ix9ine-orchestrated plan to shoot at Chief Keef, is scheduled to be sentenced on November 17.

Let us know your thoughts @CapitalXTRA