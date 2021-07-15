Tekashi 6ix9ine and Blueface beef explained: Jeweller tattoo, boxing match & more

What happened between Tekashi 6ix9ine and Blueface?

It all started when Blueface got a tattoo got a tattoo across his skull, dedicated to his jeweller.

The "Thotiana" rapper got 'NYC Luxury' tattooed across his head, which Tekashi 6ix9ine trolled him for.

When DJ Akademiks reposted Blueface getting his tattoo, 6ix9ine took to the comments to dish out his thoughts.

“He definitely owed them money for unpayed [sic] jewelry,” 6ix9ine commented, leaving an additional “NYC Luxury” comment followed by crying-laughing emojis.

Tekashi 6ix9ine trolls Blueface for getting a tattoo on his head of his jewellers name. Picture: Instagram/@6ix9ine

Blueface replied in Akademiks comments using his unverified account. “You literally trying to [sic] hard to stay relevant,” he wrote.

6ix9ine then made a comedy sketch shared to Instagram. “One hit wonder problems,” he captioned the post.

In the video, 6ix9ine is checking out a chain when he asks how much it is. “Only 200,” the jeweller replies, to which 6ix9ine suggests he doesn’t have the money. “You know what to do” 6ix9ine says.

He then has his head pushed to the glass at the jewellers and someone writes “NYC Luxury” on the side of his head.

After Blueface caught wind of the clip, he responded by saying he would like to fight 6ix9ine in a professional boxing match.

Blueface wrote: “Beat a female up but won’t even mention a fight with me now that’s b**ch n***a problems".

Blueface tagged 6ix9ine alongside a photo of the rapper's ex-girlfriend Sara Molina, and injuries she allegedly sustained in an incident with 6ix9ine.

According to TMZ, Blueface has signed on for a bare-knuckle boxing match on July 23 against TikTok comedian Kane Trujillo, and now is looking for 6ix9ine to be his next opponent.

Blueface taunts Tekashi 6ix9ine on Twitter. Picture: Twitter/@bluefacebleedem

In the latest chapter of their ongoing beef, Blueface took to Twitter on Sunday and accused 6ix9ine of getting his Instagram account deleted.

“Pay close attention,” Blueface wrote in a tweet. “He reported all my post for bullying and deleted his skit. Playing victim like he did in court. My IG be back up shortly.”

“Mans came for me got his feelings hurt so he did what rats do an snitched,” he continued in another post.