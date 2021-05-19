Tekashi 6ix9ine slams Jake Paul after YouTuber claims he would "love to knock him out"

19 May 2021, 11:09

The New York rapper has received backlash over his harsh comments about Jake Paul's security guard, who passed away last month.

Tekashi 6ix9ine has clapped back after Jake Paul taunted him on social media, over the possibility of the pair having a boxing match.

Jake Paul disses Tekashi 6ix9ine amid potential boxing match rumours

While many fans have urged for the American YouTuber to fight the "FEFE" rap star, Paul seems to think it will be an easy win for him.

The 24-year-old boxer dissed the rapper when he was asked if he would fight 6ix9ine in a video, where he quickly said no.

However, he seemed to come around to the idea of accepting the fight, as he inserted a deep voice saying "get the f*cking rat traps."

Jake Paul says he would love to knock Tekashi 6ix9ine out on his Instagram story.
Jake Paul says he would love to knock Tekashi 6ix9ine out on his Instagram story. Picture: Instagram/@jakepaul

Paul went on to share a post on Instagram where he made a bold claim about the possible 6ix9ine fight. The boxer said 6ix9ine will be faced with being knocked out in this matchup.

In the clip, Paul said: "I want to because he deserves to get his ass beat and I want to do it for all the people he's disrespected."

"But honestly would be too easy and a 30 second fight + he wouldn't show up in the ring on the day of the fight but yes I would love to knock him out" Paul added.

According to The Blast, the 25-year-old rapper decided to address Paul's comments.

"I think he's on steroids like his security guard who passed away @jakepaul" he wrote.

The security guard 6ix9ine is referring to is Jake Paul's bodyguard and close friend, Shamir Bolivar aka Shadow, who passed away last month.

Tekashi 6ix9ine has received backlash over his harsh comments about Jake Paul's bodyguard, who died last month.
Tekashi 6ix9ine has received backlash over his harsh comments about Jake Paul's bodyguard, who died last month. Picture: Getty

Shadow had also worked with 6ix9ine's in the past as well as Jake. Many of Paul's fans are disgusted with 6ix9ine's "insensitive" comments about the bodyguard who is no longer with us.

However, other fans are not surprised that 6ix9ine would viewed as a disgusting and "insensitive" comment by the Brooklyn rapper, but this is expected by him on social media.

What are your thoughts? Let us know @CapitalXTRA.

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest News

Latest Tekashi 6ix9ine News

Jake Paul disses Tekashi 6ix9ine amid potential boxing match rumours

Jake Paul disses Tekashi 6ix9ine amid potential boxing match rumours
Did Tekashi 6ix9ine slide into Lil Nas X's DMs? What has 69 said?

Did Tekashi 6ix9ine slide into Lil Nas X's DMs? What has 6ix9ine said?
Does Tekashi 6ix9ine's baby mama & girlfriend have beef?

Sara Molina and Jade: Do Tekashi 6ix9ine's baby mama & girlfriend have beef?
Tekashi 6ix9ine shows off drastic weight loss in shock photos

Tekashi 6ix9ine weight loss: Before and after photos

Tekashi 6ix9ine and Meek Mill fight in heated nightclub altercation.

Tekashi 6ix9ine and Meek Mill fight in heated nightclub altercation

More News

Tristan Thompson seeks $100k from woman claiming he fathered her son

Tristan Thompson seeks $100k from woman claiming he fathered her son
Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott fuel romance rumours after Disneyland trip.

Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott fuel romance rumours after Disneyland trip

Kylie Jenner

Jason Derulo & Jena Frumes share first photos of newborn son Jason King Derulo

Jason Derulo & Jena Frumes share first photos of newborn son Jason King Derulo
Central Cee dating history: From Liyah Mai to Malu Trevejo

Central Cee dating history: From Liyah Mai to Malu Trevejo

DMX's ex-wife Tashera Simmons reveals his final words to her before his death

DMX's ex-wife Tashera Simmons reveals his final words to her before his death