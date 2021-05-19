Tekashi 6ix9ine slams Jake Paul after YouTuber claims he would "love to knock him out"

The New York rapper has received backlash over his harsh comments about Jake Paul's security guard, who passed away last month.

Tekashi 6ix9ine has clapped back after Jake Paul taunted him on social media, over the possibility of the pair having a boxing match.

While many fans have urged for the American YouTuber to fight the "FEFE" rap star, Paul seems to think it will be an easy win for him.

The 24-year-old boxer dissed the rapper when he was asked if he would fight 6ix9ine in a video, where he quickly said no.

However, he seemed to come around to the idea of accepting the fight, as he inserted a deep voice saying "get the f*cking rat traps."

Jake Paul says he would love to knock Tekashi 6ix9ine out on his Instagram story. Picture: Instagram/@jakepaul

Paul went on to share a post on Instagram where he made a bold claim about the possible 6ix9ine fight. The boxer said 6ix9ine will be faced with being knocked out in this matchup.

In the clip, Paul said: "I want to because he deserves to get his ass beat and I want to do it for all the people he's disrespected."

"But honestly would be too easy and a 30 second fight + he wouldn't show up in the ring on the day of the fight but yes I would love to knock him out" Paul added.

According to The Blast, the 25-year-old rapper decided to address Paul's comments.

"I think he's on steroids like his security guard who passed away @jakepaul" he wrote.

The security guard 6ix9ine is referring to is Jake Paul's bodyguard and close friend, Shamir Bolivar aka Shadow, who passed away last month.

Tekashi 6ix9ine has received backlash over his harsh comments about Jake Paul's bodyguard, who died last month. Picture: Getty

Shadow had also worked with 6ix9ine's in the past as well as Jake. Many of Paul's fans are disgusted with 6ix9ine's "insensitive" comments about the bodyguard who is no longer with us.

However, other fans are not surprised that 6ix9ine would viewed as a disgusting and "insensitive" comment by the Brooklyn rapper, but this is expected by him on social media.

What are your thoughts? Let us know @CapitalXTRA.