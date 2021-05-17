Jake Paul disses Tekashi 6ix9ine amid potential boxing match rumours

The YouTuber-turned-boxer trolled rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine when responding to whether he will fight him in the ring.

Jake Paul has been a trending topic on social media as of recent, following his heated scuffle with Floyd Mayweather.

However, the 24-year-old YouTuber has raised eyebrows after rumours have spread that he may potentially be having a boxing match with rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine.

Paul took to TikTok to address whether he will have a fight with 6ix9ine, with a striking response. The boxer threw shade at the "FEFE" rapper during his video.

At first, Paul quickly said no to a boxing match with the rap star. Then once a fan then mentioned how 6ix9ine said he would fight Jake and that it needed to be set up, he change his tune.

Paul proceeded to put on a rubber glove and deeper his voice as he said "get the f*ckin' rat traps" implying that 6ix9ine is a "snitch".

The star captioned the video "looks like it's time for some pest control" further trolling the rapper.

6ix9ine was labelled a "rat" and a "snitch" by many rappers in the hip-hop community, including Snoop Dogg and Meek Mill, for cooperating with the police during his trial.

The 25-year-old rapper helped convict a number of his former associates in the Nine Trey Bloods gang, in order to get a lighter sentence in his 2019 racketeering case.

While Paul neither confirmed or dispelled having a boxing match with 6ix9ine, fans are hoping it will happen.

Underneath his TikTok video, Paul's comments were swamped with fans encouraging the pair to make the fight happen.

