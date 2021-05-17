Jake Paul disses Tekashi 6ix9ine amid potential boxing match rumours

17 May 2021, 17:53

The YouTuber-turned-boxer trolled rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine when responding to whether he will fight him in the ring.

Jake Paul has been a trending topic on social media as of recent, following his heated scuffle with Floyd Mayweather.

Tommy Fury offers to fight Jake Paul in boxing match amid beef

However, the 24-year-old YouTuber has raised eyebrows after rumours have spread that he may potentially be having a boxing match with rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine.

Paul took to TikTok to address whether he will have a fight with 6ix9ine, with a striking response. The boxer threw shade at the "FEFE" rapper during his video.

At first, Paul quickly said no to a boxing match with the rap star. Then once a fan then mentioned how 6ix9ine said he would fight Jake and that it needed to be set up, he change his tune.

Paul proceeded to put on a rubber glove and deeper his voice as he said "get the f*ckin' rat traps" implying that 6ix9ine is a "snitch".

The star captioned the video "looks like it's time for some pest control" further trolling the rapper.

6ix9ine was labelled a "rat" and a "snitch" by many rappers in the hip-hop community, including Snoop Dogg and Meek Mill, for cooperating with the police during his trial.

The 25-year-old rapper helped convict a number of his former associates in the Nine Trey Bloods gang, in order to get a lighter sentence in his 2019 racketeering case.

While Paul neither confirmed or dispelled having a boxing match with 6ix9ine, fans are hoping it will happen.

Underneath his TikTok video, Paul's comments were swamped with fans encouraging the pair to make the fight happen.

What do you think? Should Jake Paul and Trkashi 6ix9ine get in the ring? Let us know @CapitalXTRA

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest News

Latest Tekashi 6ix9ine News

Did Tekashi 6ix9ine slide into Lil Nas X's DMs? What has 69 said?

Did Tekashi 6ix9ine slide into Lil Nas X's DMs? What has 6ix9ine said?
Does Tekashi 6ix9ine's baby mama & girlfriend have beef?

Sara Molina and Jade: Do Tekashi 6ix9ine's baby mama & girlfriend have beef?
Tekashi 6ix9ine shows off drastic weight loss in shock photos

Tekashi 6ix9ine weight loss: Before and after photos

Tekashi 6ix9ine and Meek Mill fight in heated nightclub altercation.

Tekashi 6ix9ine and Meek Mill fight in heated nightclub altercation
Who is Tekashi 6ix9ine's baby mama Layna? Instagram and age revealed

Who is Tekashi 6ix9ine's baby mama Layna? Instagram and age revealed

More News

What happened between Central Cee and Malu Trevejo?

What happened between Central Cee and Malu Trevejo?

Migos new album Culture III: release date, songs, features & more

Migos new album Culture III: release date, songs, features & more
DMX posthumous album 'Exodus': Release date, tracklist, songs, features & more

DMX posthumous album 'Exodus': release date, tracklist, songs, features & more
Travis Barker’s ex Shanna Moakler claims he had an affair with Kim Kardashian during marriage

Travis Barker’s ex Shanna Moakler claims he had an affair with Kim Kardashian during marriage
Maya Jama fans convinced she's dating Ben Simmons after spotting clues on Instagram

Maya Jama and Ben Simmons fuel dating rumours after fans spot clues on Instagram