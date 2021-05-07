Jake Paul taunts Floyd Mayweather with ‘gotcha hat’ tattoo following their mass brawl

The YouTuber received a black eye after stealing Floyd Mayweather's hat during a heated scuffle at Hard Rock Stadium.

Jake Paul has commemorated taking Floyd Mayweather's hat during a heated press conference, by getting a tattoo.

A heated scuffle broke out at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium, where Jake's brother Logan faced off with Mayweather ahead of their June 6 exhibition fight.

Jake Paul and Floyd Mayweather get into a heated scuffle at the Hard Rock Stadium. Picture: Getty

Things escalated after Jake shouted 'you wanna make it two in one night' to Mayweather. The professional boxer then charged over to the YouTuber and replied: "Yes."

The brawl began when Jake Paul stole Mayweather's hat, leading Mayweather to pursue fighting him. The pair were eventually being separated by their teams.

Jake Paul changes his Twitter name to 'gotcha hat' to troll Floyd Mayweather. Picture: Twitter/@jakepaul

A member of Mayweather's entourage team did catch Paul, 24, leaving him with a black eye. However, Jake Paul hit back in a less physical way and trolled Mayweather.

Jake Paul taunted Mayweather by opening an online shop to sell merchandise with the slogan 'gotcha hat' printed on the items.

The star even changed his Twitter handle to 'gotcha hat'. He went to the ultimate extreme later on, debuting his 'gotcha hat' tattoo on his leg.

Jake Paul shows off his 'gotcha hat' tattoo on Instagram. Picture: Instagram/@jakepaul

The tattoo also featured an inking of a cap, which was very similar to the one he snatched off of Mayweather's head. The 50-0 boxer was left in a state of fury following the altercation.

After the scuffle, Mayweather was heard shouting: "When I catch you, motherf***er, I'll kill you motherf***er! You crazy?!". He continued: "I don't know who the f*** he thinks he's playing with, but I don't play no motherf***ing games!"

Mayweather was dragged away, and he was heard shouting: "I'll kill that motherf***er."

Jake later took to Twitter to comment on his brawl with Floyd. He wrote: "Honestly have had three easy fights as a pro so been itching for some real action."

"One of Floyd’s 30 bodyguards got a clean shot on me in the eye. RESPECT!!" Jake Paul added.

Let us know your thoughts @CapitalXTRA.