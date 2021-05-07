50 Cent trolls Floyd Mayweather's hair after Jake Paul steals his hat

7 May 2021, 14:34 | Updated: 7 May 2021, 14:51

50 Cent trolls Floyd Mayweather's hair after Jake Paul steals his hat
50 Cent trolls Floyd Mayweather's hair after Jake Paul steals his hat. Picture: Getty

The 'In Da Club' rapper fuelled his ongoing beef with Mayweather after the boxer's scuffle with Jake Paul.

50 Cent has reignited his ongoing feud with Floyd Mayweather ahead of the boxing champ's fight with YouTuber Logan Paul.

Jake Paul taunts Floyd Mayweather with ‘gotcha hat’ tattoo following their fight

Yesterday (6 May), a heated scuffle broke out at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium, where Logan and Mayweather took part in a press conference ahead of their June 6 exhibition fight.

A heated scuffle broke out at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium, where Logan and Mayweather took part in a press conference ahead of their June 6 exhibition fight.
A heated scuffle broke out at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium, where Logan and Mayweather took part in a press conference ahead of their June 6 exhibition fight. Picture: Getty

At one point, Logan's younger brother and fellow YouTuber Jake Paul yelled at Mayweather, "You wanna make it two in one night?", sparking a tense altercation between the pair.

"Yes," Mayweather replied, before Jake stole Mayweather's hat right from his head leading to a fight between the pair. They were soon separated by their respective teams.

After news of the incident began spreading online, 50 Cent jumped in on the action and began to troll Mayweather with an image of the sportsman without his cap on.

"WTF going on, on champ head," he wrote alongside the image, "I heard he had his pubic hairs put on his face. Lol".

50 Cent trolled Mayweather's hair following the boxer's scuffle with YouTuber Jake Paul.
50 Cent trolled Mayweather's hair following the boxer's scuffle with YouTuber Jake Paul. Picture: Instagram/@50cent

The brawl left Jake, 24, with a black eye, which he flaunted on Instagram shortly after the incident took place.

The Internet personality later taunted Mayweather further by opening an online shop to sell merchandise with the slogan 'gotcha hat' printed on the items.

Jake even changed his Twitter handle to 'gotcha hat', before getting the phrase tattooed on his leg.

After the scuffle, Mayweather was heard shouting, "When I catch you, motherf***er, I'll kill you motherf***er! You crazy?!". He continued, "I don't know who the f*** he thinks he's playing with, but I don't play no motherf***ing games!"

Mayweather was dragged away, and he was heard shouting, "I'll kill that motherf***er."

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest 50 Cent News!

Latest 50 Cent News

50 Cent Power Book IV Force: Release date, cast, plot & more

Power Book IV Force: Release date, trailer cast, plot & more

50 Cent savagely roasts Floyd Mayweather's beard hair transplant

50 Cent savagely roasts Floyd Mayweather's beard hair transplant
50 Cent trolls Lil Wayne over felony gun charge

50 Cent trolls Lil Wayne over felony gun charge

50 Cent trolls Donald Trump with savage prison meme

50 Cent trolls Donald Trump with savage prison meme

50 Cent reacts to Lil Wayne & Denise Bidot's alleged split

50 Cent reacts to Lil Wayne & Denise Bidot's alleged split

More News

Jake Paul taunts Floyd Mayweather with ‘gotcha hat’ tattoo following their mass brawl

Jake Paul taunts Floyd Mayweather with ‘gotcha hat’ tattoo following their mass brawl
Beyoncé fans react to her meeting Selena in Netflix series about late singer

Beyoncé fans react to her meeting Selena in Netflix series about late singer

Beyonce

What is Floyd Mayweather's net worth in 2021?

What is Floyd Mayweather's net worth in 2021?

Erica Mena slams Wendy Williams over 'shady' pregnancy & marraige comments

Erica Mena slams Wendy Williams over 'shady' pregnancy & marriage comments

Wendy Williams

Adele shows off her weight loss as she stuns in 33rd birthday photo dump post

Adele shows off her weight loss as she stuns in 33rd birthday photo dump post