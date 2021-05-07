50 Cent trolls Floyd Mayweather's hair after Jake Paul steals his hat

The 'In Da Club' rapper fuelled his ongoing beef with Mayweather after the boxer's scuffle with Jake Paul.

50 Cent has reignited his ongoing feud with Floyd Mayweather ahead of the boxing champ's fight with YouTuber Logan Paul.

Yesterday (6 May), a heated scuffle broke out at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium, where Logan and Mayweather took part in a press conference ahead of their June 6 exhibition fight.

At one point, Logan's younger brother and fellow YouTuber Jake Paul yelled at Mayweather, "You wanna make it two in one night?", sparking a tense altercation between the pair.

"Yes," Mayweather replied, before Jake stole Mayweather's hat right from his head leading to a fight between the pair. They were soon separated by their respective teams.

After news of the incident began spreading online, 50 Cent jumped in on the action and began to troll Mayweather with an image of the sportsman without his cap on.

"WTF going on, on champ head," he wrote alongside the image, "I heard he had his pubic hairs put on his face. Lol".

The brawl left Jake, 24, with a black eye, which he flaunted on Instagram shortly after the incident took place.

The Internet personality later taunted Mayweather further by opening an online shop to sell merchandise with the slogan 'gotcha hat' printed on the items.

Jake even changed his Twitter handle to 'gotcha hat', before getting the phrase tattooed on his leg.

After the scuffle, Mayweather was heard shouting, "When I catch you, motherf***er, I'll kill you motherf***er! You crazy?!". He continued, "I don't know who the f*** he thinks he's playing with, but I don't play no motherf***ing games!"

Mayweather was dragged away, and he was heard shouting, "I'll kill that motherf***er."