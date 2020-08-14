Tekashi 6ix9ine ‘dissed’ by rapper Lil Durk on new Drake song

Tekashi 6ix9ine's fans have spotted Lil Durk's diss towards the rapper, in his new song with Drake "Laugh Now Cry Later".

Tekashi 6ix9ine has been a target for many rappers after his infamous racketeering trial, where he cooperated with authorities to get an early release from prison.

After being branded "Snitch9ine" and trolled by various rapper such as Meek Mill, Snoop Dogg, and The Game, Lil Durk has supposedly taken his turn at dissing the rainbow-haired rapper.

On Thursday night, Drake released the music video for his Lil Durk collaboration "Laugh Now Cry Later" from his upcoming album.

Many fans took to Twitter to share the excitement from hearing new Drizzy, and others spotted a huge hint in the lyrics in Lil Durk's verse.

Durk taking shots at 6ix9ine😂 pic.twitter.com/DJ2gv2vgVu — fuck everyone tbh (@lewasntme) August 14, 2020

Shortly after the song dropped, fans pointed out Durk's lyrics takes aim at 6ix9ine. It would not be out of character as it isn't the first the first time he's called out 6ix9ine.

On the new track, Durk raps, "I'm in the trenches, relax/Can you not play that lil' boy in the club? 'Cause we do not listen to rats". This is not the first time Durk has referred to 6ix9ine as a "rat". Listen to the track below.

In a 2019 interview with Rob Markman on Genius' For the Record series, Durk called the Brooklyn rapper a "rat".

"You know what you did. If you not like that man, then stay away from this streets," Durk said at the time.

"You portraying an image that’s really not you. The people behind you know that. I know I can’t go do nothing with him."

Durk added "Cause I know in the back of my head, like man he gon' tell a f*cking cop… Ain't nobody deserve to go to jail at the end of the day, but a rat is a rat. I’m not surprised he told."

Many fans reacted to the diss on Twitter, see below.

Best part is Durk dissed 6ix9ine on the Drake song.. BARS. We love to see it.. but anyways #WAP pic.twitter.com/PpQL9Yw4uP — MESSYCARDl//WAP (@TorisaidIt) August 14, 2020

Lil Durk trying to diss 6ix9ine pic.twitter.com/fifd2yOuMi — CG (@ProteinPapi_91) August 14, 2020

Was lil durk talking about 6ix9ine pic.twitter.com/Mqnr1lNDuY — IG|@memez_supplier🛸 (@MemezSupplier) August 14, 2020

Lil Durk dissing 6ix9ine on Drake song.........oh boy — Drake's son 🇨🇦 (@ReppinOctober) August 14, 2020

Lil Durk wasted almos 30% of his 25 second verse on a Drake song to diss 6ix9ine. He's obsessed 😄 pic.twitter.com/Jx5zuTl0Bo — stream PUNANI 🌈🔥🌈 (@misto404) August 14, 2020

