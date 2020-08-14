Tekashi 6ix9ine dragged over "disrespectful" Nipsey Hussle tribute

Tekashi 6ix9ine slammed for "disrespectful" Nipsey Hussle tribute. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine shared a post paying his respects to Nipsey Hussle but people weren't happy about it.

By Matt Tarr

In the last few weeks, Tekashi 6ix9ine has made a number of comments about rappers who have recently been killed as concerns continue to be raised about his own safety after his house arrest came to an end.

After he famously cooperated with the police during his racketeering trial, many rappers including Snoop Dogg and Meek Mill have publicly spoken out against 6ix9ine whilst his recent statements thought to be about Pop Smoke and Nipsey Hussle did not go down well with some fans.

Tekashi 6ix9ine visited a mural of Nipsey Hussle in LA to pay his respects. Picture: Getty

After appearing on Instagram Live as he ventured outside of his home for the first time in months, Tekashi 6ix9ine said, "N***a why your favourite rapper dead with bullet holes in his face. Why your favourite rappers getting shot in the face and all that. I'm gonna keep security with me y'all ain't gonna RIP me n***a. Y'all not gonna put me on a t-shirt."

Now, just days later, New York rapper 6ix9ine has travelled to Los Angeles and shared a video paying his respects to Nipsey Hussle at a street mural.

Writing alongside the video below, 6ix9ine said, 'REST IN PEACE NISPEY ! I KNOW YOU LOOKING DOWN ON ME IM OUT HERE IN THE HOOD PAYING MY RESPECT 🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈 P.S THE STORE WAS CLOSED BUT THEY PAINTED THIS ON THE SAME BLOCK' [sic].

Despite taking the knee and saying a prayer in front of the mural, people were upset with 6ix9ine's decision to show love to Nipsey after his recent comments and were also upset that he's spelt the rapper's name wrong in his post.

Writing underneath the video, one person said, "He was looking down on you way before he passed away", whilst Nipsey Hussle's close friend The Game added, "Disrespectful ... keep playing".

Others claimed that the rapper was merely looking for attention, writing: 'Looks so desperate for attention. Lol' with another person stated, 'It isn’t even genuine. Your face says it all smh'.

Tekashi 6ix9ine has been dragged for paying respect to Nipsey Hussle. Picture: Getty

Nipsey Hussle had previously spoken out about Tekashi 6ix9ine before he was killed and claimed that 6ix9ine would self-destruct, during one of his final interviews.

Speaking to Real 92.3, Nipsey said, "The public should not even react to clown shit. The public should follow the real n***as, if the real n***as ain't reacting so y'all don't react. Put the dude on goofy time and just let him sit over here doing what he doing till that s**t expire, cause it always gonna self-destruct, clearly."

